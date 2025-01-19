Coldplay's Mumbai concert left fans in awe as Chris Martin greeted the crowd in Hindi, creating a magical atmosphere. With hits like "Fix You" and "Viva La Vida," the band's vibrant performance and cultural connection made the night unforgettable.

Coldplay’s much-awaited Mumbai concert, a part of their “Music of the Spheres” tour, has finally got underway, sending fans into frenzy and making this a memorable day. With the British band renowned for their colossal fan base all over the globe, the excitement was well-founded, as the band didn’t fail to dish out its superhit numbers coupled with an added Indian touch on stage.

The concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai turned into a magical experience for the fans, thanks to Coldplay’s ability to connect with the audience in a way that made the night unforgettable.

Chris Martin Speaks Hindi, Welcoming Fans

The highlight of the evening came when Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, greeted the audience in Hindi. His words, “Mumbai mein aakar hum e bohot khushi ho rahi hai” (I am very happy to be in Mumbai), left the crowd cheering in delight.

The video quickly went viral, with fans expressing their joy on social media, sharing the heartfelt moment as the British band endeared themselves even more to their Indian audience. It was an unexpected yet appreciated gesture that added a personal touch to the performance, making fans feel even more connected to the band.

Coldplay Hits All The Notes Right

This is going to be Coldplay’s best night ever; Mumbai will feature them performing the band’s classics along with its greatest hits. Those songs were expected to come off the night including “Viva La Vida,” “Hymn for the Weekend,” and “Adventure of a Lifetime.” The audience experienced euphoric energy throughout, as they got to sing and celebrate love with the band at every well-planned song selection.

The biggest highlights of the concert were the superhit tracks “Fix You” by the band and the feel-good “A Sky Full of Stars.” The night was pure bliss for Coldplay fans as the entire ambiance of DY Patil Stadium seemed to be a dream – a kaleidoscope of colors, cutting-edge light displays, elaborate stage design, and even confetti cannons that drenched the audience with carnival-like ribbons.

The most surprising moment, however, came when Martin read out a fan’s placard that read “Jai Shri Ram” aloud. He asked the crowd, “What does this mean?” and, with the enthusiastic cheers of the audience, he offered his own version of respect and admiration. The moment not only showed his cultural awareness but also strengthened his bond with the Indian audience, making the concert even more special.

Sacred Visit Before The Show

Chris Martin and his girlfriend, actor Dakota Johnson, were seen visiting the Shri Babulnath Temple in Mumbai before the concert. The couple was dressed in traditional Indian clothing.

Visiting the temple before the concert made their tour a little more adorable as they demonstrated respect for the culture and spirituality of India. The fans appreciated this gesture because it reflected the band’s deep appreciation for India and its rich heritage.

