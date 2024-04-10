Debunked: Viral Diddy 'Epstein Client List' Video Online Not As It Seems

A recent viral video circulating on the internet, particularly on TikTok, has sparked rumors and speculations about Diddy, the renowned music mogul. The video shows Diddy sitting with a child in his lap, reciting a long list of names. Netizens have been quick to label this as a potential “Epstein Client List,” insinuating links to alleged sexual misconduct. However, a closer look reveals that this video is not new at all.

The video, which has garnered significant attention on social media platforms, is actually an old clip from Diddy’s 53rd birthday celebration in 2022. In the video, Diddy and the child are seen chanting names, which represent the guest list for his star-studded birthday bash. Despite the misleading claims suggesting it to be ‘THE LIST,’ it is, in fact, a compilation of celebrities invited to his birthday party.

While the recent focus on Diddy has been due to heavy accusations of sexual assault and sex trafficking, this particular video does not pertain to those allegations. Instead, it sheds light on the lavish birthday celebrations that Diddy is known for hosting.

A resurfaced video of P. Diddy listing names for his party is going viral. At the event some invitees were allegedly drugged, blackmailed & underage sex trafficking is alleged to have taken place ⚠️ Drake

Oprah

Jennifer Lopez

A-Rod

Will Smith

Alicia Keys

Justin Bieber

& others! pic.twitter.com/yAgUlbxEGF — Diana Wallace (@DianaWallace888) April 9, 2024

Media Source indicate that Diddy went to great lengths to ensure security at his Los Angeles mansion for his birthday party. Metal detectors were brought in to screen guests, and the nearby street was closed off, with approved guests accessing the venue via a shuttle bus. Despite heightened security, the event was captured on camera, with Diddy sharing videos and photos of the star-studded gathering.

The video, which resurfaced recently, includes a lengthy list of celebrities who attended Diddy’s birthday bash. Some of the notable names mentioned in the video include Drake, Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, and many more. Pictures from the event also captured Jay-Z, Machine Gun Kelly, Teyana Taylor, and Travis Scott among the attendees.

While the video has sparked curiosity and discussions online, it is essential to note that it is not evidence of any alleged misconduct. Diddy has previously denied any wrongdoing in relation to the accusations against him. However, the video has reignited conversations about the high-profile guests at his birthday party and the extravagant nature of celebrity gatherings.

As discussions continue online, it’s crucial to approach such viral content with discernment and verify the context before drawing conclusions. The video, while intriguing, is a glimpse into the glitzy world of celebrity events rather than a revelation of scandalous secrets.