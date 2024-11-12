Denzel Washington Announces Retirement Plans And Possible ‘Black Panther 3’ Appearance

Denzel Washington is about to retire, but before hanger his boots, he's dangling a thrilling new project: the possibility of a role in Marvel's "Black Panther" franchise.

Denzel Washington is about to retire, but before hanger his boots, he’s dangling a thrilling new project: the possibility of a role in Marvel’s “Black Panther” franchise. In an interview with Australia’s Today show, Oscar-winner talked about plans for retirement over three projects, one of which is starring in Gladiator II as Macrinus; however, where he would be joining Black Panther had set the stage on fire.

The Retirement Announcement

The actor, 69, opened up about easing into retirement now that he’s through a slate of projects soon. “I’m going to retire,” he said. “I don’t think I’m going to make that many more movies,” Washington said that having just finished up a series of soon-to-be-released films, including a new version of Gladiator, an Othello adaptation, and a project with director Steve McQueen, he’s ready to move on to the next phase of his life.

Shocking Marvel Role?

But Washington stole the breath of many when he revealed that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is writing a part for him in the next Black Panther film. “Ryan Coogler’s writing a part for me in the next Black Panther,” he casually shared during the interview, leaving fans wondering about the specifics of his role.

Although no official confirmation has been released by Disney or Marvel Studios regarding its third movie for Black Panther, nor an announcement stating that he could be making his debut in MCU, the comment by Washington has led people to speculate that he might be making his debut in MCU. This would really be the first milestone in his film career because this would be the first time he has appeared in MCU. What he has already said about being interested in this is already known to everyone.

Regarding his Marvel venture, this at the moment is unsubstantiated, and he’s now making waves at the Oscars as an actor in Gladiator II. Ridley Scott’s long overdue sequel to the 2000 epic is already poised to be on many of the major contenders’ lists during award season. He also reported that more roles are waiting for him, including going as Othello, Hannibal, King Lear, and a movie with director Steve McQueen, 12 Years a Slave.

“I intend to play Othello, Hannibal, King Lear, and star in a Steve McQueen film,” he shared, revealing his continued passion for challenging and diverse roles in the final stages of his career.

A Bond with Chadwick Boseman

Although Washington has never featured in a Black Panther movie, he was quite close to the franchise’s original star Chadwick Boseman who died in 2020. Washington had funded part of Chadwick Boseman’s education at an early stage of his career. “Imagine getting a letter that your tuition for that summer was taken care of, and that your benefactor was none other than the dopest actor on the planet,” Boseman once said, recounting how Washington privately paid for him and several other students’ tuition at the British American Drama Academy.

She remembers the words of actor Chadwick Boseman at a 2019 tribute to Washington, singing the praises of the actor’s largesse and support, only to proclaim, “There is no ‘Black Panther’ without Denzel Washington.”

The Future of ‘Black Panther 3’

Even though the third Black Panther hasn’t been confirmed, rumours regarding the franchise’s future keep popping up, especially after the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which focused on King T’Challa’s death: since Chadwick Boseman’s death. Letitia Wright recently stated in an interview from early this year that “there’s a lot coming up” in the following Black Panther movie, so fans still hope to hear more news soon.

If this is the case, then Washington’s involvement in the franchise would definitely add a new exciting layer to the already vast world of Wakanda, marking a new exciting chapter in the career of this actor.

