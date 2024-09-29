‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Jr NTR’’s Film Earns Rs 40 Crore

According to Sacnilk, the actioner raked in Rs 40 crore (nett) in India on September 28.. A major chunk of this, unsurprisingly, came from the Telugu states.

‘Devara’, which hit screens on Friday ( September 27), opened to a terrific response at the Indian box office and netted Rs 82 crore on the first day. it, however, witnessed a massive drop on Saturday (September 28). ‘Devara’ marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with Koratala, who previously directed him in ‘Janatha Garage’. This is also his first release after the global sensation RRR (2022)

Devara Has A Fair Second Day

‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR, started its box office run on a sensational note despite mixed reviews. It, however, could not quite keep the momentum going on its second day. According to Sacnilk, the actioner raked in Rs 40 crore (nett) in India on September 28. A major chunk of this, unsurprisingly, came from the Telugu states. The film has also sprung a surprise in the Hindi market where it netted Rs 9 crore without much promotion.

The performance in Tamil and Malayalam, however, is not up to the mark. The two-day collection stands at Rs 122.5 crore. Given Tarak’s popularity, ‘Devara’ is expected to play to packed houses on September 29. It remains to be seen whether it is able to hold its own on Monday (September 30), the first working day.

About The Film

‘Devara’ is an action drama, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tarak in ‘desi’ avatar and caters to the masses. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. She is likely to have a meaty part in the second part. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the biggie. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth,and Shine Tom Chacko.

‘Devara’ is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It opened in theatres on September 27. Post this, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘War 2’, starring Hrithik Roshan, and the Prashanth Neel-directed ‘NTR 31’