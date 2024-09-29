IIFA Rocks 2024: Rani Mukerji Wins Best Actress Award for Her Powerful Role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway

Rani Mukerji took home the coveted Best Actress award at IIFA 2024 for her stirring performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, a film that resonated deeply with audiences around the globe. The award was presented to Mukerji during a star-studded event in Abu Dhabi, where she was recognized for bringing exceptional depth and emotional authenticity to her portrayal of an immigrant mother fighting to regain custody of her children.

A Story of Maternal Love and Resilience

In Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber, Rani plays the role of a mother caught in a harrowing battle with the Norwegian authorities over the custody of her children. Based on a true story, the film sheds light on the struggles of immigrant families navigating cultural and legal challenges. Mukerji’s portrayal of Mrs. Chatterjee’s relentless determination and unconditional love struck a chord with viewers worldwide, making it one of the most poignant performances of her career.

The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya, who added to the gripping narrative.

Emotional Acceptance Speech

During her acceptance speech, Rani Mukerji expressed her gratitude for the recognition, reflecting on how meaningful the role was to her. “It feels incredible to be standing here, receiving the best actor award in the midst of such a warm and wonderful audience and my friends and colleagues from my fraternity for one of the most special films of my career,” she said.

She also highlighted the film’s universal appeal, adding, “Receiving this award at IIFA feels even more special as it validates the fact that Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway made an impact globally in people’s hearts. The success of this film reaffirms the timeless power of storytelling and the universal language of maternal love and human resilience.”

A Personal Connection to the Story

As a mother herself, Mukerji found the film’s story profoundly impactful. She revealed how the narrative opened her eyes to the challenges faced by Indian immigrant women. Speaking on the green carpet at IIFA 2024, she shared, “Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway for me as a mother was an eye-opener. For me as an Indian, it was an eye-opener to understand the plight of immigrant Indian women outside of India. We don’t often hear such stories.”

Mukerji was particularly moved by the questions raised in the film about cultural differences in parenting and how immigrant mothers are often judged for raising their children according to their own traditions. “The question that was asked as to why an Indian woman can’t raise children the way she wants to was something that shook me,” she explained.

A Shocking Story That Resonates with All Mothers

Rani further elaborated on how the film’s theme of maternal love is something that all women can relate to. She shared, “We all women are the same when it comes to our children. We want the best for our children. And no mother in her right mind would do anything which would be detrimental to a child’s growth. So for me, that was shocking. It was an eye-opener, and I wanted the story to reach as many people as possible.”

Mukerji, who is a devoted mother off-screen, connected deeply with her character’s journey, and her performance reflected the intensity of that bond. Her portrayal highlighted the strength and resilience of mothers, particularly those in unfamiliar environments, fighting to protect their children.

A Milestone for Rani Mukerji

The IIFA 2024 Best Actress award marks another significant milestone in Rani Mukerji’s illustrious career, which has spanned over two decades. Known for taking on challenging and layered roles, Mukerji continues to be a force to be reckoned with in Indian cinema. With Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, she has added another powerful and unforgettable performance to her repertoire.

As the accolades continue to pour in for the film, Mukerji’s win at IIFA 2024 underscores the impact of both her talent and the story of Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway—a film that speaks to the power of a mother’s love and the lengths she will go to for her children.

Also read: Ananya Pandey on Returning to IIFA 2024: ‘It Feels Like Coming Home’ | NewsX Exclusive