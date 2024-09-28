IIFA 2024: Taaha Shah Badussha on Career, Heeramandi & Sanjay Leela Bhansali | NewsX Exclusive

When asked about Taaha Shah Badussha's green carpet mantra, he confidently stated, “My mantra is to try on different colours.”

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is set to make a dazzling return to Abu Dhabi for its 24th edition, starting on September 27. This much-anticipated event will showcase a host of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ananya Pandey, among many others.

Since its establishment in 2000, IIFA has journeyed to numerous international locations, such as New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This year, the celebration will take place at the 18,000-seat Etihad Arena on Yas Island, concluding on September 29.

In an exclusive interview, Taaha Shah Badussha, known for his role in Heermandi, expressed his excitement about returning to Abu Dhabi after a year. “It feels incredible, especially coming back to the same place and seeing familiar faces,” he said. Reflecting on the past year, he remarked, “2023 has been transformative for me, thanks to Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has been a pillar in restarting my career. Last year, I just had a belief that I would be here, and life would change, and it truly has, all thanks to the audience, Mr Bhansali, and Netflix for this opportunity.”

When asked about his green carpet mantra, he confidently stated, “My mantra is to try on different colours.”

As the excitement builds for IIFA 2024, the event promises to be a remarkable celebration of Indian cinema, bringing together stars and fans for a weekend of unforgettable moments.