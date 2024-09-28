Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Shahid Kapoor Talks Performances and Unity at IIFA 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

When discussing the significance of the Utsavam night, Shahid stated, "This celebration is a wonderful opportunity to applaud the diversity of Indian cinema."

Shahid Kapoor Talks Performances and Unity at IIFA 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is back in Abu Dhabi for its 24th edition, set to commence on September 27. This eagerly awaited event will showcase a dazzling array of Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ananya Pandey, among many others.

Since its launch in 2000, IIFA has journeyed across the globe, highlighting the richness of Indian cinema in cities like New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This year, the celebration will unfold at the magnificent 18,000-seat Etihad Arena on Yas Island, concluding with an exciting finale on September 29.

Also read: Ananya Pandey on Returning to IIFA 2024: ‘It Feels Like Coming Home’ | NewsX Exclusive

The centrepiece of the event, the IIFA Awards, will take place on September 28. The evening will be hosted by the one and only Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by the dynamic duo Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal as co-hosts, ensuring an unforgettable night filled with entertainment and star power.

In an exclusive interview, the beloved Jab We Met actor Shahid Kapoor expressed his enthusiasm about the event and the warm Abu Dhabi weather. He shared, “It’s really hot out here, but apart from that, it’s been amazing. We’ve just warmed up for what promises to be a big night tomorrow. Tonight is also going to be exciting, as I’ll be enjoying the performances from the crowd.”

Also read: Regina Cassandra at IIFA 2024: Excitement and Reflections on Her Journey in Cinema | NewsX Exclusive

When discussing the significance of the Utsavam night, Shahid stated, “This celebration is a wonderful opportunity to applaud the diversity of Indian cinema. It unites different languages and regions, and it’s fantastic to see that come together on an awards night.”

Shahid Kapoor Shares His Excitement

When asked what fans can expect from him, Shahid hinted at a special performance. “I’ve been dancing on Teri Bato, Meh Ase Uljha Jiya But I do have some surprises in store for everyone. As for my appearance, I’m wearing Gaurav Gupta, trying to break the usual black trend by sporting something a little different. I hope it gets a positive reception from everyone!”

IIFA 2024 promises to be a monumental celebration of Indian cinema, emphasizing the unity of its diverse languages and talents. As the event unfolds, fans can look forward to a remarkable showcase of artistic expression and camaraderie within the film industry.

With a star-studded lineup and a spirit of celebration, IIFA 2024 is set to leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

 

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Recalls Her Debut Film ‘Iruvar’ at IIFA 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Filed under

Bollywood stars IIFA iifa 2024 IIFA 24th edition IIFA Awards Abu Dhabi IIFA performance Shah Rukh Khan IIFA host Shahid Kapoor Yas Island IIFA

