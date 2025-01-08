Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, Here’s What She Said

Speculation about problems in Dhanashree and Chahal’s marriage began when eagle-eyed fans noticed that both had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Choreographer and social media personality Dhanashree Verma has addressed the swirling divorce rumors involving her and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

In a strong statement shared on Instagram story, Dhanashree dismissed the speculation as baseless and condemned the harassment and character assassination, she has faced online.

Here’s what Dhanashree’s said

Dhanashree, visibly upset, called out the “character assassination” and hate propagated by “faceless trolls” online. In her Instagram story, she wrote:

“The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate.”

She emphasized that her silence thus far should not be interpreted as weakness, but rather as strength. She expressed her commitment to staying grounded in her values, stating:

“While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay.”

The Origin of the Rumours

Speculation about problems in Dhanashree and Chahal’s marriage began when eagle-eyed fans noticed the duo had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Yuzi Chahal also deleted all pictures with Dhanashree from his profile, while her account still retained a few glimpses of their time together.

Reports also suggested that the couple had been living separately for months, further fueling the chatter about their relationship status.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Cryptic Post

Amid the ongoing rumors, Chahal posted a cryptic Instagram story that appeared to allude to his personal struggles. The quote read:

“Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your painâ€¦ You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and your mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always.”

Although the post did not directly mention Dhanashree or the rumors, many interpreted it as a subtle acknowledgment of the strain in their relationship.

Their Relationship

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got engaged in August 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown and tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 22, 2020 in Gurgaon.

The couple frequently shared glimpses of their life together on social media, sharing reels and pictures, earning a loyal fan base.

Dhanashree, a dentist-turned-choreographer, gained fame for her dance videos and participation in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Chahal, one of India’s prominent leg-spinners, continues to focus on his cricket career, with his recent move to Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 auction for a record INR 18 crore.

As of now, neither Dhanashree nor Chahal has issued an official statement clarifying their relationship status.

