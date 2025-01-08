Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

The film, based on the controversial Emergency period declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, features Kangana in the lead role.

Actress and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut, who is set to release her upcoming political drama Emergency, revealed that she extended an invitation to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to watch the film. Emergency is based on the controversial 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across India, citing internal and external threats to the nation.

In a recent interview with PTI, Kangana shared details about her brief interaction with Priyanka Gandhi. When asked if the Gandhi family had reached out regarding the movie, Kangana said, “No, no, they didn’t reach out to me, but I met Priyanka Gandhi in the Parliament. She complimented me on my work and even on my hair. So, I took the opportunity to tell her about my film Emergency and suggested she watch it. Her response was, ‘Okay, maybe.’”

VIDEO | Here’s what actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) said responding to a query whether she had any interaction with the Gandhi family regarding her upcoming film ‘Emergency’. “No, no, they didn’t reach out to me, but I met Priyanka Gandhi in the Parliament and she… pic.twitter.com/UnbfsBxCxg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 8, 2025

Kangana expressed hope that the Gandhi family might appreciate the film if they approach it with some acceptance of the past. The movie, which marks Kangana’s solo directorial debut, sees her portraying Indira Gandhi, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother and one of India’s most polarizing political figures.

A Period Drama With a Star-Studded Cast

Co-produced by Zee Studios and Kangana’s Manikarnika Films, Emergency is a period political thriller featuring a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, and Milind Soman. The film delves into the political and social upheaval during the Emergency, a time that profoundly shaped India’s modern history.

Scheduled to hit theaters on January 17, Emergency commemorates the 50th anniversary of the contentious period, making it a timely reflection on one of India’s most debated chapters.

Whether Priyanka Gandhi takes Kangana up on her invitation remains to be seen, but the actress is optimistic about sparking a dialogue with her cinematic portrayal of the turbulent era.

