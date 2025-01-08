Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Abu Dhabi continues to solidify its reputation as a global hub for major film productions, with the highly anticipated Formula 1-themed movie, F1, starring Brad Pitt, completing a significant portion of its shoot in the emirate.

Abu Dhabi continues to solidify its reputation as a global hub for major film productions, with the highly anticipated Formula 1-themed movie, F1, starring Brad Pitt, completing a significant portion of its shoot in the emirate. The movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, filmed key scenes during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December 2024.

Hollywood Meets Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi

The film, an Apple Original production, features an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo. The storyline follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula 1 driver making a comeback to mentor rookie driver Joshua Pearce, played by Idris. The two are part of the fictional APXGP racing team, with Bardem portraying the team boss.

Filming for F1 took place at actual motorsport events, including the British Grand Prix and the Rolex 24 at Daytona, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The production team, supported by Abu Dhabi-based Epic Films, spent 29 days filming across three separate visits to the emirate.

Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit and Local Talent in Abu Dhabi

The Yas Marina Circuit, home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, served as a prominent location for the film’s high-octane racing scenes. Mohamed Dobay, acting director general of Abu Dhabi’s Creative Media Authority, expressed pride in the collaboration, saying:

“Our collective efforts and wise leadership continue to ensure that we secure such exciting partnerships with leading production teams like Apple Original Films. We look forward to seeing Abu Dhabi’s iconic locations on the big screen.”

Sameer Al Jaberi, head of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, highlighted the opportunities the production brought to the local film industry. “We were delighted to support the extensive and varied production programme. The film provided opportunities for on-screen Emirati talents and engaged roughly 284 local crew members,” he said, underlining the region’s commitment to nurturing creative talent.

A Boost to Abu Dhabi’s Film Industry

Abu Dhabi has been intensifying its efforts to attract high-profile film and TV productions. Starting in January 2025, the emirate will offer an enhanced rebate of up to 50% on qualified production expenses. This financial incentive, combined with state-of-the-art facilities and a safe working environment, has already drawn several blockbuster productions to the UAE capital.

Over the past decade, Abu Dhabi has hosted major Hollywood films, including Dune: Part Two, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 6 Underground, and Furious 7. Bollywood hits such as Vikram Vedha, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat have also chosen the emirate as a filming destination.

Global Release Dates and Anticipation

F1 is set to be distributed internationally by Warner Bros. Pictures, with a global theatrical release scheduled for June 25, 2025, and a North American release on June 27, 2025.

As anticipation builds, F1 is expected to offer not only thrilling racing sequences but also a unique perspective on the world of motorsport, all while showcasing the scenic and state-of-the-art backdrop of Abu Dhabi.