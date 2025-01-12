Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Dhanashree Verma Posts Photos with Mother Amid Rumors Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma, the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has become the center of attention due to swirling rumors about her marital troubles.

Dhanashree Verma Posts Photos with Mother Amid Rumors Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma, the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has become the center of attention due to swirling rumors about her marital troubles. On Sunday, she shared heartfelt pictures with her mother on Instagram, igniting further curiosity about her personal life.

Dhanashree’s Instagram Post with Her Mother

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

In the pictures posted on Instagram, Dhanashree is seen leaning on her mother’s shoulder with her eyes closed, exuding a sense of comfort and emotional connection. Fans were quick to speculate about the reason behind the post, with some suggesting that she may have returned to her family home amidst the buzz about her marriage. One user commented, “Apne ghar chali gai (She has moved back to her house).”

Despite the attention, some fans urged others to respect the couple’s privacy, with one writing, “Just let them deal with their personal life guys, just stop trolling.”

Addressing the Rumors

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal have been married since December 2020, but their relationship has recently been under scrutiny. The rumors of a possible divorce gained traction when fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Neither Dhanashree nor Yuzvendra has officially commented on the reports.

Earlier, Dhanashree shared a note on Instagram addressing the negativity surrounding her name. “The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me,” she wrote. Highlighting the challenges posed by online trolls, she added, “My silence is not a sign of weakness but of strength.”

Dhanashree, a dentist-turned-dancer and choreographer, gained fame through her performances and participation in the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in Gurugram on December 22, 2020, after getting engaged earlier that year in August.

While fans eagerly await clarity about the situation, both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra continue to focus on their personal and professional commitments. For now, the couple remains silent, leaving their followers to speculate about the future of their relationship.

