Did Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Tour In The UK Get Canceled? Did She Face Legal Troubles In Amsterdam?

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 tour encountered a setback over the weekend as the rapper was reportedly detained by Amsterdam authorities on suspicion of drug possession. This incident unfolded just hours before her scheduled performance, leading to the cancellation of her highly anticipated show in Manchester, England.

According to reports, Minaj was briefly taken into custody at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam after authorities allegedly found drugs in her possession. Dutch officials confirmed the arrest of a 41-year-old American woman suspected of attempting to export soft drugs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Following her detention, Minaj was subjected to heavy fines by the authorities. During a pre-concert Livestream, she was seen being approached by police, who requested her cooperation in the investigation. Eventually, after consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, Minaj was fined, allowing her to continue her journey.

However, despite her efforts to resume the show, the organisers of the Pink Friday 2 tour in Manchester deemed the situation “impossible,” resulting in the cancellation of the event. Co-op Live Arena issued a statement expressing deep disappointment over the inconvenience caused to fans and promising updates on the rescheduled date, which is yet to be announced.

Minaj herself shared glimpses of the incident on social media, expressing frustration over the situation. She questioned the authorities’ motives and accused them of attempting to sabotage her tour, alleging financial misconduct and ulterior motives behind her detention.

The cancellation of the Pink Friday 2 tour in the UK comes as a disappointment to fans eagerly awaiting the rapper’s performance. Organisers have assured ticket holders that their tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date once announced, though no specifics have been provided yet.

As the legal proceedings in Amsterdam unfold, Minaj’s encounter with Dutch authorities serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by artists while on tour and the potential legal ramifications of such incidents.

Nicki Minaj was just arrested in Amsterdam while live on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/jms0vDk70q — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 25, 2024

READ MORE : Nicki Minaj Arrested During Instagram LIVE In Amsterdam Over Carrying Marijuana In Bags: Report

Show Full Article