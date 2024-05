The clip, filmed by Minaj, shows her being confronted by police and demanding a lawyer. The officers in the surfaced video tell rapper, “Because you’re carrying drugs,” to which she says, “I’m not carrying drugs. I’m not carrying drugs. I am not going in there. I need a lawyer present. No, I need a lawyer present now.” The officer then tells Nicki, “You have to go to the police station, you are under arrest.”

To this, a surprised Nicki Minaj replies, “So I’m under arrest? Under arrest for what? I need a lawyer ’cause I don’t know where I’m going.”