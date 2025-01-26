Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Play PR Games With Shahid Kapoor? Deva Actor Reveals Humiliation, Watch

In a candid interview, the actor revealed how he once faced situations that made him feel undermined both as an artist and an individual.

Did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Play PR Games With Shahid Kapoor? Deva Actor Reveals Humiliation, Watch


Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Deva, recently opened up about some deeply personal experiences in his career. In a candid interview, the actor revealed how he once faced situations that made him feel undermined both as an artist and an individual.

Recalling a phase of his career, Shahid said, This happened to me before Kabir Singh. I won’t get into specifics, but I was made to feel as though I was lesser. No one forced me outright, but I was put in situations where I felt inadequate. As an artist, as a star, I sometimes felt like I was being unnecessarily compared. It was like, “Your clothes are better than mine.” Sometimes life places you in circumstances where you are made to feel smaller, and while it’s not always someone’s fault, it does happen.

Shahid’s remarks come as he reflects on the ups and downs of his two-decade-long career. He emphasized that despite the challenges, he has always emerged stronger. “I am a survivor. Where I have risen from in life has taught me that I can overcome any situation. My journey has taught me to stand my ground and never let anyone make me feel inadequate.”

While Shahid avoided naming specifics, his revelations stirred discussions in the industry about the competitive dynamics between co-stars. His comments come amidst speculation about his experiences during the filming of Padmaavat, a project where he shared the screen with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

When asked if these experiences ever made him consider stepping away from films, Shahid responded firmly, “Never. Challenges only fuel my passion for acting. My love for cinema and storytelling keeps me going, no matter how difficult the journey might be.”

Shahid’s upcoming movie Deva marks a new chapter in his illustrious career, and fans are eagerly awaiting his powerful portrayal in this period drama. As he continues to rise above adversities, Shahid remains a shining example of resilience and determination in Bollywood.

