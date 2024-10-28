Did TikTok Star Manahil Malik Leak Her Own Video? What Inspired Mishi Khan’s Criticism?

After Manahil alleged that a viral explicit video purportedly featuring her was fake, actress Mishi Khan publicly accused her of potentially leaking the video herself, drawing parallels to a plot from the Bollywood film Heroine starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Read more below)

The situation surrounding Pakistani TikTok influencer Manahil Malik has escalated dramatically in recent days. After Manahil alleged that a viral explicit video purportedly featuring her was fake, actress Mishi Khan publicly accused her of potentially leaking the video herself, drawing parallels to a plot from the Bollywood film Heroine starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Mishi Khan Criticizes Manahil Malik’s Actions

In an Instagram video, Mishi Khan expressed her outrage over the controversy, criticizing influencers who resort to scandalous behavior for fame. While she did not name Manahil directly, her comments were clearly aimed at the TikToker, who has recently been trending on social media platform X. Mishi’s post included a poignant caption: “Shameful to see these influencers stooping to the lowest level for fame, disgracing their families, parents, and society. They should be banned from using social media.”

Mishi’s comments came after reports circulated that Manahil had been heard in the explicit video saying, “If you go anywhere else, I will make it go viral.” Mishi suggested that Manahil’s actions may have been inspired by the Heroine film, in which the lead character leaks her own explicit content to gain publicity.

Questions Raised About the Viral Video

Addressing Manahil’s claim that the video is a deepfake, Mishi questioned the motivations behind such an investment, stating, “Why would anyone invest in creating a deepfake?” She emphasized that Manahil’s own statements indicated an intent to promote the video, further fueling speculation about her involvement.

In her video, Mishi urged TikTok influencers to consider the repercussions of their actions on their families and communities. “People look up to you, so stop promoting this behavior. Our society already faces moral challenges. Focus on spreading positive actions and values,” she implored.

Manahil Malik’s Response and Ongoing Support

The explicit video, which allegedly shows Manahil with her boyfriend, has sparked significant debate online, with many users accusing her of leaking it intentionally for notoriety. In the face of these accusations, Manahil has reached out to her followers, seeking their support in reporting the clip and standing by her during this challenging time. “Only someone without respect for women or family could do this. I am a witness, and so is God. I just need your support,” she stated.

This controversy is not a new chapter in Manahil’s life; she faced similar issues a few years ago when her private photos and videos were leaked. At that time, she received overwhelming support from her millions of followers, which she is once again counting on as she navigates this latest scandal.

The unfolding drama surrounding Manahil Malik highlights the ongoing tensions within the realm of social media influence, raising questions about authenticity, morality, and the lengths to which individuals will go for fame. As discussions continue on platforms like X, both Manahil and Mishi Khan’s statements reflect the complexities of public perception in an age where digital content can make or break a career.

