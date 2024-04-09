Diljit Dosanjh Married to Indian-American Woman, Has a Son? 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Star’s Friend Makes Shocking Claims

Diljit Dosanjh is a popular name in the Punjabi and Hindi film industries. He is loved by one and all because of his sincere performances. The ‘Udta Punjab’ star is now in the limelight for a surprising reason. According to a leading publication, the actor is married and has a son.

Is Diljit Dosanjh Married?

Diljit Dosanjh is a private person and prefers keeping his personal life under wraps. However, rumours about the same keep cropping up every now and then. The latest buzz is that Diljit is married to an Indian-American woman and has a son. His friend told Indian Express that the star’s wife and son reside in the US while his parents stay in Ludhiana.

“An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana,” said the friend.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Diljit has made headlines because of his personal life. In 2019, Kiara Advani accidentally implied that the star is a parent.

“Very education (educative) for me, since I am the only one who is here not having a child,” she had said while talking about the shoot of ‘Good Newwz’.

The comedy drama also featured Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, who are parents.

What’s Next for Diljit Dosanjh?

Diljit, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He was last seen in ‘Crew’, which emerged as a success. The film featured Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti Sanon in the lead. It was directed by Kannan Iyer. Diljit is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, slated to premiere on Netflix on April 12. The film is based on the life of the titular singer, who was called the ‘Elvis of Punjab’, and features Parineeti Chopra as the leading lady. It is directed by Imtiaz Ali, best known for his work on ‘Love Aaj Kal and Jab We Met’.