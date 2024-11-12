Disney Star Skai Jackson Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend

Disney Channel's Jessie star Skai Jackson is embarking on an exciting new journey-the actress has announced that she is carrying her first child.

Disney Channel’s Jessie star Skai Jackson is embarking on an exciting new journey-the actress has announced that she is carrying her first child. The 22-year-old revealed to People in a recent interview that she was thrilled about motherhood, together with all the other exciting projects she had lined up for her future.

“I am so excited to embark on this new chapter in life: embracing motherhood and getting into new projects. My heart is so full!” Jackson commented.

A New Role and a New Start

While the identity of Jackson’s baby father has not been revealed, news concerning the birth is, however coming when the singer reported having some personal challenges earlier in the year. It was in August when news came forth about Jackson after an incident at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood, where she was arrested for domestic battery. However, it did not go as far as charges being filed, although Jackson’s representative clarified that it was nothing but a case of misunderstanding.

“Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding,” her rep told People, adding that Jackson was looking forward to moving on from the incident.

Looking Ahead to Motherhood and Career

Although Jackson had largely avoided publicizing her pregnancy, she was photographed in October posing in a Los Angeles parking lot, using an oversized flannel shirt to cover the obvious expansion of her belly. Sources close to the couple say that Jackson and her partner are engaged and looking forward to their future together.

Despite the ups and downs, Jackson is the ecstatic mother as she proceeds to advancing her acting career. She has been best known for her time with Disney Channel from 2011 to 2018; she’s also lent her voice to Marvel Rising and DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders. She also competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2020 where she came fifth.

She concluded: “I’m looking forward to what comes next, both as a mom and as an actress.”.

