Drake Places His 'First Ever Cricket Bet' On Shah Rukh Khan's IPL Team KKR, Fans Say 'Dude Knows Nothing About Cricket'

Grammy-winning rapper Drake is often seen on Instagram placing his bet on the Stake app. He recently, however, ended up surprising the Internet when he decided to place a bet on the ongoing IPL tournament. The rapper quickly broke the Internet with his Instagram story as his loyal fans from India could not keep calm.

For the unversed, the Kolkata Knight Riders are preparing to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 Final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Ahead of this highly anticipated match, global music icon Drake has placed his bet on Shah Rukh Khan’s team KKR.

Drake Says, ‘Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo’

On his viral Instagram story, Drake revealed that he was placing his ‘first ever cricket bet.’ He even added the viral KKR tagline ‘korbo lorbo jeetbo.’ As per the Instagram story, the rapper has wagered $250,000 USD on Shah Rukh Khan’s team, with a potential payout of $425,000 USD.

Kolkata secured their spot in the grand finale with a decisive win over SRH on May 21. However, Sunrisers earned another chance by securing a place in the IPL 2024 final as one of the top two teams in the points table. Hyderabad confirmed their spot by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 with a 36-run victory.

Fan Reactions On Drake Betting On KKR

Reacting to Drake betting on IPL, one user stated, “Drake betting in IPL for KKR is the funniest shit I saw today.” One user added, “There is no way Drake just dropped 250k on an IPL game.” Another stated, “We got drake betting in ipl before gta 6.” The next one shared, “Dude knows nothing about Cricket, the thing is the team he bets were hardly won.” One person said, “Its over for KKR then.” And, one concluded, “Best ever marketing strategy to promote Betting.”

Dude knows nothing about Cricket, the thing is the team he bets were hardly won — Manu (@yoitzmanu) May 25, 2024

Its over for KKR then — Mayank (@MayankRMFC) May 25, 2024

Best ever marketing strategy to promote Betting 👏🏼👏🏼 — Crazy Arpita (@ArpitaKiVines) May 25, 2024

King Khan effect…. Bollywood and Hollywood everyone support KKR…. — out of context IPL (@IPL_Moments) May 25, 2024

