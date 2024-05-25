Has Anil Kapoor Quit Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 Due To His Meaty Roles In YRF Spy Universe?

Anil Kapoor, who was all set to feature in Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2, has apparently opted out of the film. The Animal actor, if reports are to be believed, has now given his priorities to a Yash Raj Film for one of their movies in their spy universe.

Anil Kapoor was supposed to play the part of Rakul Preet Singh’s father in this romantic comedy, and the fans would have seen him in a fun banter with Ajay Devgn. The movie was set to hit the floors by June 2024. However, the actor has now changed his commitments.

According to a leading entertainment publication, a large chunk of De De Pyaar De 2 shoot overlapped with shooting dates for Anil Kapoor in YRF Spy Universe Film. A source spilled the beans on the same, “Anil Kapoor wanted to do De De Pyaar De 2, but his commitment with YRF is long term, for multiple films in the fabled Spy Universe designed by Aditya Chopra. When he had to pick between the two, he chose to feature as the head of RAW in the upcoming Spy Films.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

MUST READ: After Zahara And Shiloh, Brad Pitt’s Daughter Vivienne Drops Father’s Name Amid Heated French Winery Case

If the gossip is to be believed, Anil Kapoor will also be busy shooting for Bigg Boss OTT season 3 along with his s digital stint, Subedaar. A source added, “Subedaar is also there on the floors and Anil will have to shoot for the same in June and parts of July. There was a lot of overlapping and hence he decided to part ways from DDPD 2.”

For the unversed, Anil Kapoor prior to giving up his part in De De Pyaar De 2, also had to let go Welcome To The Jungle and Housefull 5 due to date issues. The “Jhakkas” actor will next be seen in War 2 and Alia Bhatt’s Super Solider Film.

Now, for both the YRF spy universe movies, Anil Kapoor is expected to film both his parts in the second half of 2024.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter. Meanwhile, ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is scheduled to release on May 1, 2025. The film will be directed by Anshul Sharma. At the same time, its story has been written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Intimate Wedding

Show Full Article