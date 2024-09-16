Home
Emmys 2024: Billy Crudup Wins Best Supporting Actor Award For ‘The Morning Show’

Actor Billy Crudup is on cloud nine as he bagged an Emmy award for his role in ‘The Morning Show’. He was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

On receiving the prestigious trophy, Billy said, “This is incredible…It means a lot to me.”

This is the second time the actor has earned this particular award for the same performance, having previously nabbed the trophy back in 2020 and earning a nomination in 2022.

His co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are also nominated at this year’s awards ceremony.

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, and ended on another big cliffhanger with its third season.

‘The Morning Show’ is up for 16 nominations, including best actress in a drama series nods for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The awards ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Dan and Eugene Levy are hosting the television’s biggest night.

Notably, both won Emmys in 2020 for the final season of Schitt’s Creek — Eugene winning Outstanding Lead Actor and Dan winning Outstanding Supporting Actor — in addition to taking home the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy for the show that they created and executive produced.

(With inputs from ANI)

