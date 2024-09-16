Home
The 2024 Emmys: A Night of Show-Stopping Beauty Looks and Red Carpet Glamour

The 76th Annual Emmy Awards, held at the iconic Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, were not just a celebration of television’s finest performances but also a showcase of breathtaking beauty trends. Celebrities paired their designer gowns and tailored suits with equally striking beauty looks, leaving editors and fans alike buzzing about the night’s most memorable moments. From glowing skin to bold makeup choices, this year’s Emmys red carpet was a masterclass in style.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the standout beauty moments that captivated the audience and left a lasting impression on television’s biggest night.

Greta Lee’s Minimalistic Glamour

Actress Greta Lee exuded effortless beauty on the red carpet, pairing her flowing Loewe gown with a fresh-faced, minimal makeup look. Her bold brows and glossy lips were accentuated by subtly flushed cheeks, while her hairstylist, Jenny Cho, perfected her look with Kristin Ess products. Lee’s clean and modern aesthetic was one of the night’s most talked-about beauty moments.

Naomi Watts Stuns with Classic Elegance

Naomi Watts delivered a show-stopping beauty look that highlighted timeless elegance. Her cherry red lips and sleek, side-parted bob turned heads at the Emmys, with makeup artist Mary Wiles describing her vision: “My inspiration for Naomi’s makeup was to create an effortless, elegant look, highlighting beautiful, fresh skin.” Wiles used all Chanel products to craft Watts’ radiant look, while her hair was styled by Robert Vetica for Kerasilk, adding to the overall sophisticated appeal.

Quinta Brunson’s Sultry, Vintage-Inspired Beauty

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson made waves on the red carpet with a smoky eye and voluminous hair spirals. Her vintage-inspired look offered a modern twist on classic beauty, leaving a lasting impression on those who admired her sultry and bold makeup choices.

Kristen Wiig’s Sunkissed Glow

Comedian and actress Kristen Wiig embraced a radiant, sunkissed beauty look for the Emmys, thanks to makeup artist Jo Baker, who used Dior Beauty products. Wiig’s glowing complexion and subtle makeup were the perfect complement to her chic red-carpet ensemble.

Nicola Coughlan’s Monochromatic Makeup Masterpiece

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan demonstrated that monochromatic makeup is always in style. Her tawny-toned eyeshadow, blush, and lip color perfectly matched her bold, sequined gown, creating a cohesive and striking beauty statement. Coughlan’s look was a testament to the enduring appeal of coordinated makeup tones.

Ayo Edebiri’s ’70s-Inspired Mermaid Waves

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri channeled retro glamour with her brushed-out ’70s mermaid waves, styled by celebrity stylist Miles Jefferies using Maui Moisture products. Her voluminous, textured hair added a playful and nostalgic touch to her overall look, providing plenty of inspiration for beauty enthusiasts.

Hannah Einbinder’s Romantic and Ethereal Vibe

Hannah Einbinder’s Emmys beauty look was the epitome of romance and elegance. With a subtle bend in her hair and a soft flush of blush on her cheeks, Einbinder’s ethereal aesthetic was one of the evening’s most understated yet captivating beauty choices.

Brie Larson Channels Timeless Glamour

Brie Larson’s Emmys look channeled the timeless elegance of Catherine Deneuve, with makeup artist Nina Park at the helm. “We knew right away that we had to channel Catherine Deneuve’s timeless elegance and glamour,” said Park. Larson’s sculpted cheeks, defined eyes, and full lashes—created with Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream and Le Volume de Chanel Mascara—gave her a radiant and modern twist on classic beauty. Her rosy, pink cheeks and lips tied the look together for a soft yet glamorous finish.

Sofia Vergara’s Hollywood Bombshell Look

Sofia Vergara embraced full-on Hollywood glamour with impossibly shiny waves, bold cat-eye eyeliner, and a blurry rose lip. Her bombshell look was a favorite on the red carpet, exuding confidence and classic beauty with a modern edge.

Lily Gladstone’s Toasty Apricot Blush

While blush was a major trend at the 2024 Emmys, Lily Gladstone took a unique approach by opting for a warm, toasted apricot shade. This subtle yet impactful choice gave her complexion a radiant glow that stood out from the sea of baby pink hues, earning her praise for her elegant and natural look.

Reese Witherspoon’s Regal Chignon

Reese Witherspoon epitomized sophistication at the Emmys with her effortlessly chic chignon. Paired with metallic eyeshadow that made her blue eyes pop and a neutral lip, her beauty look was perfectly polished and highlighted her natural elegance. The warm flush on her cheeks added just the right touch of color to complete the look.

Selena Gomez’s Soft and Glamorous Cat-Eye

Selena Gomez, actress and founder of Rare Beauty, looked radiant at the Emmys with a glossy nude lip and a hazy cat-eye that struck the perfect balance between soft and glamorous. Her beauty look was understated yet impactful, highlighting her natural beauty while adding a hint of drama.

Maya Rudolph’s Playful Pop of Color

Makeup artist Molly Stern crafted a joyful and vibrant beauty look for Maya Rudolph, saying, “I wanted Maya to have a glowing complexion, flushed cheek, and a playful, bright lip.” Using Chanel products, Stern kept Rudolph’s eyes simple yet defined, allowing her infectious personality to shine through her makeup. Rudolph’s look radiated warmth and fun, perfectly complementing her lively spirit.

