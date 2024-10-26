Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

Diljit Dosanjh officially kicked off his Dil-Luminati Tour on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Fans eagerly gathered for the concert, but many were left frustrated due to significant delays. As the concert day arrived, hundreds of fans lined up outside the stadium, excited to witness Diljit perform live. Scheduled to start at 7 PM, anticipation filled the air as attendees hoped to hear some of his beloved hits like “Born to Shine,” “GOAT,” “Lemonade,” “5 Taara,” and “Do You Know.” However, the concert did not begin as planned, leading to mounting frustrations among the crowd.

Delay Causes Frustration

With the concert lights dimmed and no signs of the show commencing, fans were left restless in the heat. After nearly an hour of waiting, the concert finally kicked off around 7:50 PM, well past the scheduled start time.

Fans Share Excitement on Social Media

Before the concert, fans formed long lines outside the venue, stretching for kilometers. Many took to social media to express their excitement about finally seeing their favorite singer live. Diljit himself shared moments of his arrival in India and his interactions with fans, captioning, “Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.”

Upcoming Tour Dates

Following the Delhi concerts, which include shows on October 26 and 27, the Dil-Luminati Tour will continue across India, making stops in cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. This tour marks a significant return for Diljit, who has been captivating audiences globally with his music.