Friday, January 10, 2025
Farewell To Legendary Playback Singer P Jayachandran, Here are his top 5 songs

With a career spanning over six decades, Jayachandran’s voice became synonymous with emotions of love, longing, and devotion.

Farewell To Legendary Playback Singer P Jayachandran, Here are his top 5 songs

Renowned playback singer P Jayachandran, fondly known as “Bhava Gayakan” for his soulful renditions that beautifully expressed emotions, passed away at the age of 80 on Thursday after battling a long illness. He breathed his last at a private medical college in Thrissur, Kerala. With his passing, the Indian music industry loses one of its finest voices, whose timeless melodies have captured the hearts of millions.

Throughout his illustrious career, P Jayachandran recorded over 16,000 songs across languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. His unique ability to convey emotions such as love, longing, devotion, and heartbreak made him a household name in Indian cinema.

Here Are Top 5 Songs Of P Jayachandran

Among his most celebrated tracks, a few songs stand out as milestones in his career.

  1. “Neeyoru Puzhayayi” from Thilakkam
    This romantic track remains one of the most cherished songs in Malayalam cinema. P Jayachandran’s soulful voice, combined with the melody, perfectly captured the essence of love, making it a fan favorite.
  2. “Therirangum Mukile” from Mazhathullikkilukkam
    A beautifully composed number, this song exemplified Jayachandran’s versatility, as he effortlessly brought out the emotions of the song with his trademark depth and passion.
  3. “Thanka Manassu” from Rappakal
    Another gem in his repertoire, this track has become an anthem of sorts, symbolizing love and devotion, and continues to resonate with audiences today.
  4. “Ariyathe Ariyathe” from Ravanaprabhu
    This poignant number highlighted his exceptional ability to infuse emotion into his singing, making it one of the most beloved songs in the Malayalam music industry.
  5. “Olanajali Kuruvi” from 1983
    One of his iconic songs from the 1983 film, this track showcases his signature style, where every note is filled with deep emotional undertones, making it an unforgettable piece of music.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan Game Changer Fan Reviews: Shankar Directorial Gets Dubbed Boring And Outdated

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

