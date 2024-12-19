Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

David Corenswet is ready to bring a new kind of Superman to life. With his long-standing dream now a reality, the 2025 DC Universe film aims to deliver "another right one" for fans of the iconic hero.

David Corenswet is set to don the iconic red cape as the next Superman in DC Universe’s upcoming 2025 film. With a legacy of portrayals spanning film and television, Corenswet’s role signals a fresh take on the beloved superhero. The film, directed by James Gunn, is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

“It’s Time for Another Right One”

While many fans may recognize David Corenswet from his performances in Twisters, Pearl, and Look Both Ways, his connection to Superman appears to have been brewing for years. In a 2019 interview with E! News, Corenswet spoke about his perspective on the character, saying, “He’s been done right and he’s been done wrong. It’s time for another right one.” He also highlighted the unique complexity of Superman’s invincibility, noting, “The cool thing about Superman is the thing that everybody says is the problem with the character, which is that he’s invincible. That’s the most interesting thing about him. What a difficult position for a person to be in. There’s so much to be mined there, and deal with the drama that’s inherent in somebody who doesn’t have any problems and can’t die.”

On his vision for Superman’s storyline, Corenswet emphasized the importance of Lois Lane’s role, stating, “It should start with Lois Lane, and then Superman can just come in as the love interest.”

Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane in Superman

Joining Corenswet in the DCU’s Superman film is Rachel Brosnahan, best known for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Brosnahan will portray Lois Lane, a character integral to Superman’s story. Other notable cast members include Milly Alcock, Nicholas Hoult, and Isabela Merced.

During a 2024 interview at the Golden Globes, Brosnahan offered a glimpse into the development process of the film. “We’ve been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director,” she told Extra. “We’ve been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this’ll be… we’ll be putting our own stamp on things.”

Who Is David Corenswet, the New Superman Star?

As excitement builds for his role as Superman, many are curious about the man behind the cape. Here are a few key details about David Corenswet’s background:

Age Born on July 8, 1993, David Corenswet is a Cancer.

Hometown He was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Education Corenswet initially attended the University of Pennsylvania before transferring to Juilliard, where he honed his craft as an actor.

Personal Life In 2023, Corenswet married actress and producer Julia Best Warner, marking a new chapter in his personal life alongside his rising career.

It seems Corenswet’s dream to play Superman was destined to come true. In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he openly shared his ambitions for the role. “My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman,” he revealed. “I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.”

Also Read: Lilly Jay Reflects on Life After Divorce from Wicked Star Ethan Slater