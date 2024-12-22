Home
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

The film promises a compelling narrative, with Ram Charan portraying an IAS officer dedicated to eradicating corruption. Kiara Advani plays the female lead, also in the role of an IAS officer.

Game Changer is gearing up to be one of the most eagerly awaited releases of 2025. Helmed by renowned director S. Shankar, the film is set to light up theaters during the Pongal festivities, with its release slated for January 10. In the lead-up to this major debut, the creators have introduced the fourth single, titled “Dhop.”

The song features Ram Charan delivering a dazzling performance alongside Kiara Advani. Their electrifying chemistry and dynamic dance moves, complemented by vibrant costumes, have captivated audiences.

Social media is abuzz, particularly with praise for Ram Charan’s solo sequence toward the end of the track, which has become a fan favorite.

Game Changer: SCENE LEAK

Ram Charan’s Game Changer is generating immense excitement as one of the year’s most awaited films. Directed by Shankar, the movie has been making headlines, particularly with recent leaks from the sets.

A 52-second video clip recently surfaced on X (previously Twitter), showing a scene filmed at an airport. The footage, taken from a distance, features Ram Charan and other cast members near SUVs and a private jet.

This isn’t the first time content from the sets of Game Changer has appeared online without authorization. During outdoor shoots at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, photos and videos of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s looks were also leaked. Additionally, portions of the song “Jaragand,” now officially released, were previously shared on social media platforms.

The film promises a compelling narrative, with Ram Charan portraying an IAS officer dedicated to eradicating corruption. Kiara Advani plays the female lead, also in the role of an IAS officer. The ensemble cast features renowned actors like Anjali, Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Prakash Raj, and Nassar, further raising expectations.

Filming for Game Changer has officially concluded. As Shankar’s recent film, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, is currently in theaters, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the release date of Ram Charan’s movie, which is speculated to premiere in October.

Prior to “Dhop,” the team had unveiled three other songs: “Naanaa Hyraanaa,” “Raa Macha Macha,” and “Jaragandi,” each contributing to the growing excitement around the film.

Game Changer stars Ram Charan in the lead role, with Kiara Advani as a central character and potential romantic interest. This marks their second collaboration following their 2019 film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

MUST READ: Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Showed Her Inappropriate Videos, Improvised Intimate Scenes Without Consent

celebrity news Game Changer Kiara Advani Ram Charan

