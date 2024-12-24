Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo Movement

Gemma Arterton, known for her role in Quantum of Solace, reflects on the significant changes in how intimate scenes are handled in the film industry post-#MeToo. The actress discusses the introduction of intimacy coordinators and the importance of protecting younger talent.

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo Movement

Actress Gemma Arterton, renowned for her role as Strawberry Fields in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace, has shared her thoughts on the significant changes in how intimate scenes are handled in the film industry following the #MeToo movement. Arterton, now 38, highlighted the professional standards that have emerged for sex scenes, emphasizing the crucial role of intimacy coordinators.

A Stark Contrast to Early Experiences

Reflecting on her early career, Arterton recalled how intimate scenes were sometimes imposed without consultation. “One time a sex scene was just thrown upon me. Like, ‘This is what’s going to happen’, and I did it. That wouldn’t happen now, with intimacy coordinators,” she explained.

The actress expressed her relief at the changes, stating, “I’m really pleased that we have intimacy coordinators now. It takes away the unknown. There’s no ambiguity. It does feel a bit prescriptive, but then it’s like learning an accent, a fight or a dance – you have to go through the motions first, then you make it feel more spontaneous and relaxed.”

Gemma Arterton on Empowering Actors and Protecting Younger Talent

Arterton also shared her concern for younger, less-established actors who might feel pressured to agree to intimate scenes without the ability to voice their discomfort. “I said no [to a sex scene] another time, when I was feeling a bit more empowered,” she said, further acknowledging the challenges faced by up-and-coming performers.

She continued, “That’s why I’m worried about younger actors, or replaceable actors. I’ve heard stories from actor friends who are less established or starting out, where they felt they couldn’t say anything because they’d get fired. That’s really terrible.”

Gemma Arterton: Industry Changes in the Wake of #MeToo

The rise of the #MeToo movement has led to a shift in the industry, with a greater emphasis on safety and accountability. Arterton noted the positive changes that have come about, especially in terms of support available to actors facing harassment or bullying.

“At the top of every call sheet, there’s a number to call if you’re going through anything. It’s completely anonymous. That’s really great because it wasn’t there before. There’s been loads of change. If there’s any bullying, there are outlets you can contact,” she said, highlighting the ongoing efforts to make the workplace safer for all.

Also Read: Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over $1 Million

Filed under

Gemma Arterton MeToo

Advertisement

Also Read

Secrets Revealed: From Flying Reindeer To Gift Delivery, NORAD Explains How Santa Delivers Gifts To Kids

Secrets Revealed: From Flying Reindeer To Gift Delivery, NORAD Explains How Santa Delivers Gifts To...

Asaduddin Owaisi Faces Legal Action From Bareilly Court Over ‘Jai Palestine’ Slogan

Asaduddin Owaisi Faces Legal Action From Bareilly Court Over ‘Jai Palestine’ Slogan

Manu Bhaker Says, ‘Lapse On My Part’, After Olympic Bronze Medalist Excluded From Khel Ratna Awardees

Manu Bhaker Says, ‘Lapse On My Part’, After Olympic Bronze Medalist Excluded From Khel Ratna...

BPR 2024 : Manu Bhaker Won Two Bronze Medals At The 2024 Summer Olympics

BPR 2024 : Manu Bhaker Won Two Bronze Medals At The 2024 Summer Olympics

Peshawar Court Grants Transit Bail To Pak’s Former President Arif Alvi, His Son

Peshawar Court Grants Transit Bail To Pak’s Former President Arif Alvi, His Son

Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay Out Of Jail Amid Rape Accusations

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox