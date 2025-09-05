LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress

Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress

Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, garners mixed reviews. While fans praise her fierce performance and screen presence, many criticize the predictable revenge drama, weak execution, and poor technicals. Social media reactions tilt toward disappointment, calling the film a missed opportunity

Fans praise Anushka, but slam Ghaati’s weak execution (Pc: X)
Fans praise Anushka, but slam Ghaati’s weak execution (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 5, 2025 15:53:54 IST

The much-anticipated comeback of Anushka Shetty to the big screen with Ghaati was expected to be a rough and raw action-thriller. But the film directed by director Krish Jagarlamudi has hit the ground with a huge crash, with the critics and the fans being divided.

Although the fierceness of Anushka as Sheelavati has been a critical accolade, it appears that her star power was not able to save a predictable and unenthusiastic screenplay The film, which purports to explore the lives of tribal people living in the Eastern Ghats amidst the drug trade, falters during its execution and loses its grip to a promising premise.

Ghaati Fan Reaction: A Mixed Bag of Disappointment

The first fan response on social media has been a hugger-mugger with a heavy tilt towards disappointment. It was a welcome break after two years to see Anushka in a full-fledged action film, but the shortcomings of the film soon began to eclipse her.



Twitter has been filled with remarks about the poor plot and bad pacing of the movie, one of them observing that the storyline is good, but the execution is poor. Everything is not that good except there is a user called Anushka Shetty and places.





Though some fans did complement the whistle-worthy situations in the second half and a dominant screen presence by Anushka, the general viewpoint is that Ghaati is a missed chance. Major disappointments have been identified in the predictable, formulaic revenge drama plot and a one-dimensional background score.



Technical Flaws and Lost Potential

One of the most important parts of any action film has been criticized as one of the biggest weaknesses as the music has not improved the storyline. Filmmaker Krish who is known to be an expert storyteller appears to have lost it, and critics have cited lack of clarity and direction in his performance.

The noble effort of the film to create the victim-to-avenger arc of a woman belonging to a marginalized society gets swept away in a chain of generic and uninspired action scenes, making Ghaati a forgettable film experience.

Also Read: The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine

Tags: Anushka Shetty GhaatiGhaati fan reactionsGhaati review

RELATED News

Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
Madharaasi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Shine While AR Murugadoss Delivers Engaging Yet Predictable Ride
"We watched a lot of football": 'Game of Thrones' star Alfie Allen talks about his special bond with co-star Shazad Latif on sets of 'Atomic'
Raj Kundra and 5 Other Celebrities Who Donated Their Kidneys To Save Lives

LATEST NEWS

Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared
Dozens Detained in New York Immigration Raids – Here’s What We Know So Far
Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress

QUICK LINKS