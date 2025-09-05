Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress

The much-anticipated comeback of Anushka Shetty to the big screen with Ghaati was expected to be a rough and raw action-thriller. But the film directed by director Krish Jagarlamudi has hit the ground with a huge crash, with the critics and the fans being divided.

Although the fierceness of Anushka as Sheelavati has been a critical accolade, it appears that her star power was not able to save a predictable and unenthusiastic screenplay The film, which purports to explore the lives of tribal people living in the Eastern Ghats amidst the drug trade, falters during its execution and loses its grip to a promising premise.

Ghaati Fan Reaction: A Mixed Bag of Disappointment

The first fan response on social media has been a hugger-mugger with a heavy tilt towards disappointment. It was a welcome break after two years to see Anushka in a full-fledged action film, but the shortcomings of the film soon began to eclipse her.

#Ghaati could have been real.! Could have been a real gamechanger for many things, a visceral tribal cultural story that can be on screen, female-action drama, a story with a real impact for a long time. Although I want to appreciate the vision of #KrishJagarlamudi, his ignorance… pic.twitter.com/KEY9pQ3RAe — Kausalya Suharika R (@KausalyaSuhari1) September 5, 2025







Twitter has been filled with remarks about the poor plot and bad pacing of the movie, one of them observing that the storyline is good, but the execution is poor. Everything is not that good except there is a user called Anushka Shetty and places.

First Half Review – #Ghaati The film starts on a decent note by introducing the Ghaatis, their lifestyle & the details about their occupation. But apart from the fresh backdrop, the whole first half moves in a very predictable way, without even one exciting or standout moment.… — Mr.Cinema (@mrcinemaaa) September 5, 2025







#Ghaati Below average!

1st half is predictable & boring with no impactful scenes for #AnushkaShetty

2nd half is better especially rebelling scenes & she is ferocious🔥

Writing is bad but few dialogues are brilliant👍🏻

There is so much potential to make it better🤦🏻‍♂️

Wait for OTT! pic.twitter.com/2cUBmO8Liq — Sanjeev (@edokatile) September 5, 2025







Though some fans did complement the whistle-worthy situations in the second half and a dominant screen presence by Anushka, the general viewpoint is that Ghaati is a missed chance. Major disappointments have been identified in the predictable, formulaic revenge drama plot and a one-dimensional background score.

#Ghaati is mind-blowing. Every scene gave unstoppable goosebumps ❤️‍🔥 History blend with drama goosebumps moments 💥

Just #AnushkaShetty Screen Presence is enough🔥 pic.twitter.com/fLI16Wpc5n — 𝗙e𝐚𝐫𝗹𝐞𝐬𝐬⁴⁵ (@45FearlessRo) September 5, 2025







Technical Flaws and Lost Potential

One of the most important parts of any action film has been criticized as one of the biggest weaknesses as the music has not improved the storyline. Filmmaker Krish who is known to be an expert storyteller appears to have lost it, and critics have cited lack of clarity and direction in his performance.

The noble effort of the film to create the victim-to-avenger arc of a woman belonging to a marginalized society gets swept away in a chain of generic and uninspired action scenes, making Ghaati a forgettable film experience.

