Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

The 2025 Grammy nominations are announced! The awards show has a slight reputation for being unpredictable, sometimes ignoring fan favorites and even the industry’s most critically acclaimed artists, let’s call it Grammy’s age-old snub problem.

And they did it again! Some of the biggest names in music industry were snubbed real bad.

Dua Lipa

One of the most shocking oversights this year is the absence of Dua Lipa. After the massive success of Future Nostalgia and her recent Barbie soundtrack hits, expectations were high for her latest album, Radical Optimism. But despite critical acclaim and chart success, Dua Lipa’s music was shut out from all categories. The Academy didn’t even nod towards her electrifying single “Houdini” or her introspective track “Training Season.” For an artist who’s been a Grammy darling in the past, this year’s snub is as surprising as it is puzzling.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s explosive diss track, “Hiss,” set the internet on fire earlier this year, showcasing her rapidfire bars and unmatched lyrical prowess. Fans and critics alike were expecting her to snag nominations in categories like Best Rap Performance or Best Rap Song. Yet, the Academy seemed to overlook the Texas rapper’s bold and unapologetic return, leaving her out in the cold. Megan’s consistent innovation in the hiphop scene deserved recognition, making this snub a particularly bitter pill to swallow.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande returned to the spotlight with Eternal Sunshine, an album many fans and critics considered her most mature and polished project yet. Though she did secure a nod in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, Grande was completely shut out from the major categories like Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Despite the hit single “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” becoming a fan favorite, it failed to catch the Academy’s eye, signaling a surprising lack of love for one of pop’s biggest stars.

Tyla

After winning the inaugural Best African Performance award last year with her breakout hit “Water,” Tyla was poised to continue her Grammy momentum. Her selftitled debut album fused Afrobeats, Amapiano, and pop, resonating globally and earning rave reviews. Yet, she was completely ignored this year, despite expectations for her to land in categories like Best Global Performance or Best Pop Vocal Album. The omission of Tyla from any category highlights a missed opportunity to celebrate the diversity of global music.

Tinashe

Tinashe has long been considered one of the most underrated talents in the industry. Her latest project, Quantum Baby, was hailed for its forwardthinking production and her signature blend of R&B and experimental sounds. The sultry single “Nasty” had the potential to break into Record of the Year or Best Progressive R&B Album, but the Grammys once again overlooked her exceptional artistry. For Tinashe, who’s been fighting for recognition in the mainstream, this was another disappointing setback.

Jack Antonoff

It’s not often that Jack Antonoff’s name is missing from the Grammy ballot. The threetime winner of the Producer of the Year, NonClassical category was expected to secure another nomination this year after working on highprofile projects like Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet. But shockingly, his name was absent from the list, leaving fans and industry insiders scratching their heads over what went wrong.

Hozier

Hozier’s lush single “Too Sweet” dominated airwaves and streaming platforms after its viral success on TikTok. The track showcased a new side to the Irish singersongwriter, leaning into pop territory while still delivering his soulful touch. Given its crossover success, many thought it was a shooin for Pop Solo Performance or even Record of the Year. But Hozier’s new hit, despite its commercial success, failed to secure any nominations, reminding us once again of the Academy’s unpredictable choices.

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan’s “One of Your Girls” was one of the standout tracks from his latest album Something to Give Each Other. Known for pushing boundaries in pop music, Sivan’s fresh sound and captivating visuals were expected to earn him a nod, especially in categories like Best Pop Solo Performance. Yet, he was completely overlooked, raising eyebrows among fans who had hoped for more recognition of his artistic growth.

Blink182

The return of Blink182’s original lineup with One More Time was a major moment in poppunk history. Their comeback album, chronicling personal struggles and reunion, was praised for its emotional depth and mature sound. Despite the buzz surrounding their new music and successful reunion tour, the band received zero nominations. The snub felt like a missed opportunity to honor a band that has left an indelible mark on the genre.

Shaboozey

Rapper Shaboozey has been quietly making waves with his genreblending sound, and his track “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” from the album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going became a sleeper hit this year. It was a fresh, unexpected blend of rap, rock, and country influences, but despite its impact, the Grammys overlooked the song in the Record of the Year category. His absence is a stark reminder that even the most innovative sounds can sometimes fly under the radar of Grammy voters.

The 67th Grammy Awards are scheduled for February 2, 2025.

