Sunday, January 12, 2025
Halle Berry Donates Her Entire Closet To The Wildfire Victims, Followed By Sharon Stone

Real-life heroes Halle Berry and Sharon Stone, co-stars in the film Catwoman, are rallying to provide support to families displaced by the devastating wildfires in Southern California.

In an Instagram video shared on Friday, Berry revealed that she had donated her entire closet to the Beverly Hills home goods store +Coop, which is spearheading a donation drive for wildfire victims. She urged her Southern California followers to contribute as well.

“I’m packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP!” Berry captioned her video. “If you live in the area, I urge you to do the same. Let’s help displaced families in need of essentials today! Thank you @sharonstone for leading the way. Love you, Lady ❤️.”

Berry’s video showcased a room overflowing with donations, and she shared an inspiring message: “Margaret Mead once said that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Let’s be that change.”

Wildfire Devastation in Southern California

The wildfires, which have claimed the lives of 11 people as of Saturday, have destroyed neighborhoods across the region. According to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, at least 10,000 structures have been lost, leaving thousands displaced and in urgent need of assistance.

The fires have also impacted several celebrities, with Cameron Mathison, Paris Hilton, Milo Ventimiglia, Jhené Aiko, and others reportedly losing their homes.

Community Support from Celebrities

Many Hollywood stars have joined forces to assist their neighbors during this crisis. Sharon Stone has been actively promoting the +Coop donation drive, encouraging affected individuals to visit for clothes, blankets, shoes, and other necessities. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Stone wrote, “The Coop is here for anyone displaced by the fires. Come and get what you need or make a donation to help others.”

The donation drive has gained traction, with +Coop announcing on Saturday that they still require essentials for men, women, teenagers, and children.

Berry’s efforts have inspired others, including actress Michelle Pfeiffer, who commented on her post, “Can I do tomorrow?”

As the wildfires continue to wreak havoc, the community spirit shown by Berry, Stone, and other celebrities demonstrates the power of collective action. Whether through donations, spreading awareness, or offering words of encouragement, their support is making a difference for those impacted by this tragedy.

Also Read: Biden Administration Extends Temporary Protected Status for Nearly 1 Million Immigrants

Filed under

Donates Her Entire Closet Halle Berry Wildfire Victims

Advertisement

Also Read

