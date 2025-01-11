Biden Administration Extends Temporary Protected Status for Nearly 1 Million Immigrants

The Biden administration announced on Friday, January 10, an 18-month extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants from El Salvador, Sudan, Ukraine, and Venezuela.

The Biden administration announced on Friday, January 10, an 18-month extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants from El Salvador, Sudan, Ukraine, and Venezuela. This decision impacts approximately 1 million individuals, including 232,000 Salvadorans, 1,900 Sudanese, 600,000 Venezuelans, and 103,700 Ukrainians. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the extension, which comes as a significant move ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

What is Temporary Protected Status?

Established by Congress in 1990, TPS offers temporary legal status to immigrants whose home countries are experiencing severe crises, such as natural disasters, armed conflicts, or political instability. While it allows recipients to live and work in the U.S. legally, TPS does not provide a pathway to permanent residency or citizenship. Renewals are granted in increments of up to 18 months based on the situation in the immigrants’ home countries.

Reasons for the Extension

The extension reflects the ongoing humanitarian crises in the affected nations:

Venezuela: Political and economic turmoil under President Nicolás Maduro continues to destabilize the country, making safe return impossible.

El Salvador: Frequent natural disasters, including severe storms and floods, have created unsafe conditions for returning residents.

Sudan: Persistent political instability and violence are key factors in the extension.

Ukraine: The war with Russia has left the nation in crisis, necessitating continued protection for Ukrainian immigrants.

Impact of the Decision

This extension allows over 600,000 Venezuelans and 230,000 Salvadorans in the U.S. to remain legally until at least 2026, providing them with work authorization and temporary relief. The announcement is part of broader efforts by the Biden administration to expand TPS protections, now covering immigrants from 17 countries.

Uncertain Future Under Trump Administration

As the Trump administration prepares to take office, the future of TPS remains unclear. Former President Trump previously sought to scale back the program, arguing that repeated extensions create a de facto path to permanent residency. This approach has faced criticism from immigrant advocates who emphasize the ongoing crises in TPS-designated countries.

Congressional Debate Over TPS

TPS was originally intended as a temporary measure for individuals from countries affected by environmental or political crises. However, critics argue that its frequent renewals undermine the program’s temporary nature, even as conditions improve in some nations.

Countries Currently Benefiting from TPS

Currently, around 1 million immigrants from 17 countries, including Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Afghanistan, Lebanon, and others, are protected under TPS. With this latest extension, Venezuelans are covered until October 2026, Salvadorans until September 2026, and Sudanese and Ukrainians through the end of the extension period.

