Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Benny Blanco, AKA Benjamin Joseph Levin, was part of People's annual "Sexiest Man Alive," though he wasn't No. 1 on the list.

Here's What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People's Magazine 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Selena Gomez expressed all her love and appreciation to his boyfriend Benny Blanco after his honorable mention in the People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2024.

She took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Benny in the magazine and poured her heart in the caption, “Not only do you love me unconditionally. You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza,” referring to his thoughtful gestures that keep her happy.

Selena and Blanco’s Relationship

However, during the interview, Benny opened up on what he does to make things better in his relationship with Selena. He revealed that he always tries to make every date special, not necessarily from a good amount of money but by paying attention and listening to her. In addition, he said that he can cook well, and one of the tips he gave me is that couples should ask their partner what he or she would like to eat and, if necessary, learn how to cook it for the other person.

Describing her as his “best friend,” Benny said that he and Vicky’s special mornings in the day are the kind where both wake up very early, savoring quiet moments before the rest of the world stirs. According to him, every day spent with her has been “the best day of my life.”

Selena, together with Benny since 2023, has pointed out in interviews how deep the connection is between them. She described him as her “light” and her “best friend.”

These two have faced criticism for their love, but it does not seem to bother Selena; she praised Benny for his strength and ability not to be bothered by the rants that surmingle their relationship. Selena also had something special for Benny on this day—it was a quote by William C. Hannan, “I still haven’t figured out how to sit across from you and not be madly in love with everything you do.”

The fun-loving lifestyle of the couple recently won fans over when they came dressed as characters from Alice in Wonderland for Halloween. Selena played the role of Alice, and Benny became the character of the Mad Hatter, dressed in a colorful outfit with eclectic style.

The romance has been under scrutiny, and through it all, despite rumors surrounding their future that gave room to earlier rumors about their possible engagement at the early stages of this year, Selena and Benny continue to share glimpses of their loving bond.

