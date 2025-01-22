Rashmika Mandanna is set to portray Maratha queen Yesubai Bhonsale in the highly anticipated historical drama Chhaava, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The film’s trailer was unveiled today (January 22) at Mumbai’s iconic Plaza Theatre, with the cast and crew present to mark the occasion.

At the launch, Rashmika shared her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity, humorously hinting at retiring after taking on such a significant role. She said, “It’s truly an honor. For someone like me, coming from the South, to embody Maharani Yesubai is the most special and privileged experience of my life.”

She added, “I even joked with Laxman sir that after this, I’m happy to retire. Watching the trailer moved me to tears, and Vicky looks divine; he’s the true Chhaava.”

Rashmika Reflects on Landing the Role

The actress revealed her initial surprise when director Laxman Utekar offered her the role. “I was completely shocked. How did Laxman sir even imagine me as Yesubai? I decided to trust his vision wholeheartedly. There’s no direct reference to these characters, just their incredible story. Their legacy is majestic and deeply impactful. To portray someone like Yesubai, you simply surrender to the director’s guidance.”

She added, “Preparation involved intensive rehearsals, particularly with language. It required breaking down personal barriers and trusting the team fully. I told Laxman sir, ‘I’m all in. Whatever you need, I’ll deliver.’”

About Chhaava

Chhaava features an impressive ensemble cast, including Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat in pivotal roles. The film’s music is composed by the legendary AR Rahman, and Maddock Films is backing the production.

Slated to hit theatres on February 14, 2025, the release aligns perfectly with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19, promising a historic cinematic celebration.