Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

I Am Happy To Retire, Says Rashmika Mandanna At Chhaava Trailer Launch

Chhaava features an impressive ensemble cast, including Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat in pivotal roles.

I Am Happy To Retire, Says Rashmika Mandanna At Chhaava Trailer Launch

Rashmika Mandanna is set to portray Maratha queen Yesubai Bhonsale in the highly anticipated historical drama Chhaava, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The film’s trailer was unveiled today (January 22) at Mumbai’s iconic Plaza Theatre, with the cast and crew present to mark the occasion.

At the launch, Rashmika shared her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity, humorously hinting at retiring after taking on such a significant role. She said, “It’s truly an honor. For someone like me, coming from the South, to embody Maharani Yesubai is the most special and privileged experience of my life.”

She added, “I even joked with Laxman sir that after this, I’m happy to retire. Watching the trailer moved me to tears, and Vicky looks divine; he’s the true Chhaava.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Rashmika Reflects on Landing the Role

The actress revealed her initial surprise when director Laxman Utekar offered her the role. “I was completely shocked. How did Laxman sir even imagine me as Yesubai? I decided to trust his vision wholeheartedly. There’s no direct reference to these characters, just their incredible story. Their legacy is majestic and deeply impactful. To portray someone like Yesubai, you simply surrender to the director’s guidance.”

She added, “Preparation involved intensive rehearsals, particularly with language. It required breaking down personal barriers and trusting the team fully. I told Laxman sir, ‘I’m all in. Whatever you need, I’ll deliver.’”

About Chhaava

Chhaava features an impressive ensemble cast, including Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat in pivotal roles. The film’s music is composed by the legendary AR Rahman, and Maddock Films is backing the production.

Slated to hit theatres on February 14, 2025, the release aligns perfectly with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19, promising a historic cinematic celebration.

ALSO READ: Chhaava Trailer: These Five Powerful Dialogues By Vicky Kaushal Will Awaken The Warrior In You

Filed under

Chhaava Rashmika Mandanna Vicky Kaushal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Trump 2.0 Prioritises US-India Relations’: Dr. S. Jaishankar and Marco Rubio Discuss Bilateral Ties

‘Trump 2.0 Prioritises US-India Relations’: Dr. S. Jaishankar and Marco Rubio Discuss Bilateral Ties

Two Students Shot In Nashville High School’s Cafeteria, Suspect No Longer A Threat

Two Students Shot In Nashville High School’s Cafeteria, Suspect No Longer A Threat

‘That’s The One Thing We Did’: New Zealanders Defend Legacy of Sir Ernest Rutherford Against Trump’s Atom-Splitting Claim

‘That’s The One Thing We Did’: New Zealanders Defend Legacy of Sir Ernest Rutherford Against...

Three Hostages Released By Hamas Were Given Mysterious Parting Gift Bags- Here’s What It Contained

Three Hostages Released By Hamas Were Given Mysterious Parting Gift Bags- Here’s What It Contained

‘May God Bless You’: Biden’s Message To Trump Revealed Featuring Blessings And A Wish For Guidance

‘May God Bless You’: Biden’s Message To Trump Revealed Featuring Blessings And A Wish For...

Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina Joke On SNL

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Got Annoyed With Daughter Of A Rich Film Producer- Here’s Why!

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Got Annoyed With Daughter Of A Rich Film Producer- Here’s

Ram Gopal Varma All Set To Explore The Rise Of A Terrifying Criminal Organization With New Ambitious Project Syndicate

Ram Gopal Varma All Set To Explore The Rise Of A Terrifying Criminal Organization With

Will This Unseen Footage Shared By Justin Baldoni Prove To Be A Game Changer Against Blake Lively?

Will This Unseen Footage Shared By Justin Baldoni Prove To Be A Game Changer Against

What Does Chhaava Mean? Vicky Kaushal’s New Movie Trailer Will Give You The Goosebumps

What Does Chhaava Mean? Vicky Kaushal’s New Movie Trailer Will Give You The Goosebumps

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox