‘I’m A Celebrity’ Star Tulisa Breaks Silence On Her Sexuality: What Does Being Demisexual Mean?

Tulisa reveals she identifies as demisexual, sharing that she needs a deep emotional bond to feel sexual attraction and has been celibate for over three years.

UK singer and television personality Tulisa has publicly shared her demisexual identity during a candid conversation on I’m A Celebrity on Tuesday. The 36-year-old, best known as a former X Factor judge, is currently participating in the Australian reality show alongside nine other celebrities.

In a break from the competition, Tulisa spoke candidly on her personal life and revealed that she has been celibate for over three years. “Even though I’ve been on there, I’ve never gone on an actual date with anyone on there. I’m proper guarded,” she said, explaining her hesitation to engage on dating applications.

She further explained that her sexual attraction is highly connected with an emotional connection, stating, “I feel like I’m demisexual, I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone. I need actual depth. I’m a slow, slow burner.”

For Tulisa, the thought of having intimacy with someone she doesn’t have a meaningful connection with is like being “physically sick, just at the thought of it,” showing just how important emotional intimacy is in her relationships.

But discussing her relationships, Tulisa said that she kind of enjoys being single and loves her independence. “I actually do enjoy being single, I enjoy being on my own,” she said, adding that her mind is still fixed on the thought of emotional satisfaction and not on the usual ways of dating.

What Is Demisexual?

Demisexuality is a sexual orientation in which a person feels sexual attraction only after having an intimate emotional connection with another person. It falls under the spectrum of asexuality, where people experience little to no sexual attraction. This term “demisexual” was coined in 2006 by an asexual community participant on an online forum.

Although the exact figures of demisexuals globally are unknown, in 2021, the UK census recorded that 0.06% of the population identify themselves as asexual, so possibly demisexuality falls into this category.

