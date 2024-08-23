‘Independence From The British Didn’t Make Any Big Difference To Women In India,’ Says International Filmmaker Ram Alladi

Kolkata rape and murder case has shocked all Indians. Once again, crimes faced by doctor community in India have come to the fore, serving a grim reminder of the Aruna Shambaug KEM hospital case or Disha (Priyanka Reddy) from Hyderabad in 2019, who was brutally raped and burnt to death.

International filmmaker Ram Alladi’s film ‘Panne’ has also got an inspiration from such real life case and depicts victim as a fighter on screen.

“Panne is story of four women journey based on the Pre and Post-Independence era. Bharati Padayachi, a fictitious character, is a constitutional activist from 1947. She is molested and burnt alive by men during an agitation for human rights she was conducting at the time of Independence,” said Alladi.

He added, “This character is loosely based on victim Disha, who was brutally raped and burnt alive to death. I portrayed this character to remind what if that girl is alive after the tragedy and how powerful the woman is.”

As a periodic film maker, he has come across many historical fact and on that basis Ram Alladi said, “On the positive side, women were stronger before Independence and after too in India. In my opinion the Independence from the British, didn’t make any big difference to women in India. Only social imbalances are making mankind weak, such as gender discrimination, religion and economical status does.”

‘Panne’ is story of India’s post-independence period. A daughter of a war widow pursues to achieve her social identity after the dawn of her step grandfather’s political empire. The story travels from the period of border partition to 1960’s Independent India.

The film is all set to release on September 6, 24 on ‘In Talkies’ App.

