Border 2 First Look: Varun Dhawan Is The Newest ‘Fauji’ In Sunny Deol’s Battalion: Still Remember The Sense Of…

Sunny Deol is set to team up with JP Dutta for the upcoming film Border 2, with Varun Dhawan joining the cast. The collaboration was first reported by Pinkvilla, and on August 23, 2024, the filmmakers officially announced Varun’s role as a soldier in the war movie, marking a pivotal moment in his career.

Variety has confirmed that Varun Dhawan will star alongside Sunny Deol in this Bollywood war epic. The film will be directed by Anurag Singh, who is known for his work on Kesari (2019), which depicted the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Varun Dhawan also shared the first look on his official Instagram account with a detailed caption. He said, “I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall.”

He continued, “I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities.”

Varun added, “J P Dutta sir’s war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day.To play a part in Border 2 produced by J P sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special. I look forward to bring a valiant jawaan’s story to screen in what promises to be India’s biggest war film. I seek your good wishes 🙏 Jai Hind.”

Border 2 serves as a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 hit Border, which told the story of a small battalion of Indian soldiers defending against a significant Pakistani attack during the 1971 battle at Longewala, with Deol in a lead role.

The new film is being presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in collaboration with J.P. Films, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is scheduled for release on January 23, 2026, timed with the Republic Day holiday.

Varun Dhawan’s recent projects include Bawaal and Bhediya, and he is also slated to appear in the upcoming Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol recently enjoyed major box office success with Gadar 2 in 2023.

J.P. Dutta, renowned for his expertise in war films, initially focused on stories about western India’s Rajput community before shifting to military-themed movies with Border. His previous films include LOC: Kargil (2003), which depicted the 1999 Kargil War, and Paltan (2018), set during the 1967 India-China border conflict.

