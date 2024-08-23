Ayesha Takia Deactivates Instagram After Getting Brutally Trolled Over Plastic Surgery Rumours

Earlier this year, Ayesha Takia, known for her roles in films such as Dil Maange More, Dor, No Smoking, Wanted, Salaam-E-Ishq, and Paathshaala, was seen at Mumbai airport with her son, marking a rare public appearance.

The former actress had previously criticized trolls for focusing on her appearance. Recently, Ayesha has once again drawn attention due to her looks and has deactivated her Instagram account following renewed speculation about her undergoing plastic surgery.

On August 19, Ayesha shared a glimpse of herself in a traditional blue and gold saree, which led some social media users to comment that she looked almost unrecognizable, sparking rumors of plastic surgery. Amid this new wave of speculation, Ayesha’s Instagram account is now deactivated.

Unlike earlier this year when she responded to criticism and denied plans for a film comeback, Ayesha has not yet addressed the current situation. Ayesha is married to restaurateur Farhan Azmi, the son of politician Abu Azmi. The couple has a son named Mikail.

Ayesha Takia had earlier shared on Instagram in February 2024, “Need to say this, rushed to Goa two days ago… Had a medical emergency in my family… My sister has literally been in hospital.”

She added, “Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks.”

The actress went on to clarify that she had ‘zero interest in films or comeback’, adding, “Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how people think I should have looked and don’t. Literally get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I’m living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don’t wanna be in any film…So chill.. Pls feel free to not care about me at all.”

“Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years…How unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl…Lol please find better things to do with your time rather than pick apart good looking women, I’m blessed with a fabulous life and do not need your opinions, save it for those interested. I’m sending back all your sh***y energy.”

Takia added, “Do better ppl, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to your friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that u need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she’s not looking like u wanted.”

