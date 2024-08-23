Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Has Issues With Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal After Earlier Taking A Dig At Kabir Singh

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 film Animal sparked a mix of reactions, similar to the response his Bollywood debut Kabir Singh received in 2019. While some viewers appreciated the strong performances by the lead characters, others criticized the director for allegedly promoting toxic masculinity and misogyny.

Recently, actor Rajkummar Rao shared his candid thoughts on Animal during a podcast interview. He mentioned that while he did enjoy the film and the experience it provided, he also had some reservations about it.

Rajkummar explained that he loved Ranbir’s portrayal of Ranvijay Singh Balbir aka Vijay in Sandeep’s Animal, but he did have issues with a few scenes. The actor shared, “I loved Animal, the experience of watching Animal. I enjoyed it.”

He added, “Did I have some issues with the film? Maybe. Some scenes here and there, yes. But did I not enjoy the film? Of course not, I enjoyed the film, I enjoyed the experience of watching the film. I loved Ranbir Kapoor in it and his performance in the film was mind-blowing.”

During his latest interview, Rajkummar expressed that he could never slap a woman in a scene. When asked if he would have taken on a role like Shahid Kapoor’s in Kabir Singh, where Shahid’s character infamously slaps his onscreen girlfriend, Rajkummar said he would have needed extensive discussions with the director if such a scene was deemed essential to the film.

In terms of his career, Rajkummar is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, Stree 2. The horror-comedy, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, has quickly become the fastest Bollywood film to earn ₹400 crore.

