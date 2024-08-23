Dua Lipa India Concert: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets Price And All You Need To Know About Grammy Winner’s Arrival

Zomato has officially announced the return of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC), a major initiative dedicated to fighting malnutrition and hunger across the country. This year, the concert will feature pop superstar Dua Lipa as the headline performer, a choice that has already attracted international attention.

Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his excitement about the event and emphasizing its larger mission. “ZFIC is back! Headlining this year’s event is my favourite global pop icon Dua Lipa, an inspiration to millions worldwide!” Goyal wrote in his post.

The Zomato Feeding India Concert is part of Zomato’s ongoing commitment to tackling critical issues like hunger and malnutrition in India. According to Goyal, the concert plays a key role in mobilizing the community, bringing together artists, philanthropists, and the general public in a collective effort to work towards a hunger-free India.

The concert is scheduled to take place on November 30, 2024, in Mumbai, although the exact venue has yet to be announced. Tickets for the event will go on sale starting August 27.

All proceeds from the concert, including donations, will directly support Zomato’s Feeding India initiative, furthering the company’s dedication to making a significant impact on the lives of those in need.

Previous editions of the ZFIC have featured prominent international artists, helping to draw substantial attention to the cause. This year’s headliner, Dua Lipa, is expected to boost the event’s visibility and impact even more.

The Feeding India initiative, which is at the heart of this concert, has been crucial in addressing the urgent issue of hunger in India, using the power of popular culture to inspire positive change.

All You Need To Know About Dua Lipa concert in India:

When will Dua Lipa perform in India?

Dua Lipa is scheduled to perform in India on November 30, 2024.

Which city will the concert take place in?

The Dua Lipa Zomato concert is set to take place in Mumbai on November 30, which falls on a Saturday.

What is the venue for Dua Lipa ZFIC?

The concert will be held at the MMRDA Ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. According to the Zomato website, the venue will be divided into two zones: Gold and Silver. Additionally, the venue will feature a lounge, a merchandise store, several bars, restrooms, and food and beverage counters.

How much will the tickets cost?

The ticket prices for the Dua Lipa concert have not been announced yet. However, during the 2022 Zomato concert featuring Post Malone, ticket prices ranged from ₹2,999 (early bird in the Silver category) to ₹19,999 (Super Fan).

Who else will perform at the Zomato Feeding India Concert 2024?

Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder are also scheduled to perform at the concert on November 30.

Is there a minimum age for entry?

There is no minimum age for entry, but children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Children aged 6 and older will need a separate ticket.

What is the timing for the event?

The ZFIC will start at 3 PM and continue until 10 PM on November 30.

What is the Feeding India Concert?

The Feeding India Concert is organized by Zomato’s Feeding India initiative to combat malnutrition. The first concert was held in 2022, with Post Malone performing in India. At that time, Zomato pledged to donate 10 meals for every ticket sold.

Can the ticket be resold?

Yes, tickets can be resold, but only through the official Zomato Live reselling platform.

