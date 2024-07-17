‘Indian 2’ Day 5 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan’s Film Runs Out Of Steam

Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan opened to a decent response at the domestic box office on July 12, collecting Rs 26 crore (nett) on the first day. It then had a good first weekend in Tamil Nadu but failed to impress elsewhere. Indian 2 then ran out of steam on the weekdays because of the negative word-of-mouth. Here’s the latest update.

Kamal Haasan-led ‘Indian 2’ Fails To Impress At The Box Office

Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’, which opened in theatres on July 12, has failed to live up to expectations after a fair start at the domestic box office. According to Sacnik, the film earned a meager Rs 3 crore at the box office across languages on Tuesday (July 16) and failed to capatalise on a good start. The film’s total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 117 crore. It has been shot on a budget of Rs 250.

The flick faced stiff competition from Sarfira and the Prabhas-led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in Hindi. The dystopian drama also remained the first choice of the masses in the Telugu states. ‘Indian 2’ is expected to struggle in its second week as ‘Bad Newz’ will open in theatres on July 19.

What’s The Film About?

Indian 2, directed by S Shankar, is a vigilante thriller that centres on an aged freedom fighter who returns to India to wage a war against corruption. The film is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian, which was India’s entry to the Oscars but didn’t bag a nomination. Indian 2 features Kamal Hassan in the titular role and will be his first release after ‘Vikram’ (2022). The cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, and the late Vivekh.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh, best known for his work on ‘Jailer’ and ‘3’. Indian 3, the next installment of the franchise, is set to open in theatres next year. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with ‘Ulaganayagan’.

‘Indian 2’ hit screens on July 12 and is currently playing in theatres worldwide.