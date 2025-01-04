Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game Changer With Ram Charan

At the trailer launch event, the audience was informed by the host that Kiara Advani was in the hospital, but no other information was given at the time.

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game Changer With Ram Charan

Kiara Advani, who is soon to be seen in her much-awaited film Game Changer, missed the trailer launch event in Mumbai on January 4, 2025. Soon rumors started to come in that the actress was admitted to the hospital.

Kiara reportedly had health issues that prevented her from attending the Game Changer promotional event. The audience was informed by the event host that the actress was in the hospital, but no other information was given at the time. In a statement, Kiara’s representative addressed the rumors, assuring everyone that Kiara had not been hospitalized. The statement claimed that after working tirelessly in the run-up to the movie’s premiere, the actress had just been told to take a break because of exertion.

It said, “Kiara has been working hard and has been advised to take rest to recover from exhaustion,” according to the statement. Any concerns regarding her health were allayed by the clarification, which assured her fans that she was not dealing with any serious medical issues.

About Game Changer

Kiara Advani will be seen sharing the screen with Ram Charan in the much-awaited political drama *Game Changer*. Directed by the ace filmmaker **S. Shankar**, the film has been making waves, especially with its gripping storyline centered around politics and corruption. Kiara plays the role of an IAS officer, working alongside Ram Charan’s character to fight against corrupt politicians and ensure fair elections.

The trailer, launched in Lucknow, features Ram Charan in a dramatic avatar, transforming from academia to action, where he not only fights goons but also shares romantic chemistry with Kiara. The film promises a potent mix of action, political drama, and compelling performances.

Game Changer will hit the screens on January 10, 2025, and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. This is the first film for Kiara in the South Indian film industry.

It goes inside the political realm and speaks for an IAS officer’s crusade against a corrupt system. With the lead cast consisting of Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, and Sunil as well, one can expect powerful performances coupled with high-octane action scenes. The movie has completed the censorship formalities and is going to receive the U/A certificate from the CBFC.

Surprisingly, the CBFC has sought a few changes that include the title of the film in both Telugu and English and an honorary prefix of “Padma Shri” being removed before the name of an actor, Brahmanandam. However, it remains to be seen whether this will result in the film running for approximately two hours and 45 minutes, thus constituting an intensive cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: Who Is The World’s Richest Actor? Jami Gertz Has Net Worth Higher Than Pitt and Clooney Combined

Filed under

kiara advani hospitalised

Advertisement

Also Read

Apple Set To Shift From Sony To Samsung For iPhone Camera Sensors: What It Means?

Apple Set To Shift From Sony To Samsung For iPhone Camera Sensors: What It Means?

Dani Olmo Unfazed Amid Barcelona’s Financial Crisis And La Liga Registration Drama

Dani Olmo Unfazed Amid Barcelona’s Financial Crisis And La Liga Registration Drama

Foetus Gender Disclosure Case: Delhi HC Declines FIR Against Doctor

Foetus Gender Disclosure Case: Delhi HC Declines FIR Against Doctor

IND vs AUS: Pant’s Counterattack And Boland’s Precision Keep SCG Test In Balance

IND vs AUS: Pant’s Counterattack And Boland’s Precision Keep SCG Test In Balance

South Witnesses Second Sanatana Dharma Row: After Udhayanidhi Stalin, now Kerala CM Faces Controversy

South Witnesses Second Sanatana Dharma Row: After Udhayanidhi Stalin, now Kerala CM Faces Controversy

Entertainment

Who Is The World’s Richest Actor? Jami Gertz Has Net Worth Higher Than Pitt and Clooney Combined

Who Is The World’s Richest Actor? Jami Gertz Has Net Worth Higher Than Pitt and

David Fincher Rejects the “Perfectionist” Label; Reflects on Se7en and His Filmmaking Philosophy

David Fincher Rejects the “Perfectionist” Label; Reflects on Se7en and His Filmmaking Philosophy

Zendaya Reveals Why She Had Fear Of Peeing And S***ting While Filming Dune 2: Called My Mom From Bathroom Floor

Zendaya Reveals Why She Had Fear Of Peeing And S***ting While Filming Dune 2: Called

Who Is The First Rapper Kendrick Lamar Ever Dissed?

Who Is The First Rapper Kendrick Lamar Ever Dissed?

Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan Married To? Home Improvement Actor Arrested For Domestic Violence Again

Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan Married To? Home Improvement Actor Arrested For Domestic Violence Again

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox