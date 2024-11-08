Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

The gossip, which surfaced in July, claimed that Horn and Sweeney were secretly dating, sparking a whirlwind of speculation among fans and media.

In an unexpected twist to his already eventful season, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. found himself at the center of a viral rumor involving actress Sydney Sweeney. The gossip, which surfaced in July, claimed that Horn and Sweeney were secretly dating, sparking a whirlwind of speculation among fans and media. However, Horn has now set the record straight, putting the false story to rest once and for all.

In a recent Instagram clip shared by Coach Pollock, Horn directly addressed the rumors, laughing off the claim and saying, “I don’t know who that is. I recently found out when they dropped that.” With his playful tone, Horn made it clear that the story had no basis in reality. To further debunk the rumor, it’s important to note that Sweeney is already engaged, making the supposed romance even more implausible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Pollock (@coachpollockcu)

The original rumor was fueled by a report from an unverified news outlet that suggested Horn and Sweeney were spending time together in their free moments. The story quickly gained traction, with some fans wondering if the pair could become the college football equivalent of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. However, Horn’s response confirms that the dating rumor was a fabrication, and any speculation was unfounded.

While the rumor may have generated some buzz, it’s clear that Horn is focused on what matters most: his football career. As one of the key players in Coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes, Horn has been a standout performer on the field, overcoming an injury during the Kansas State game to deliver crucial performances in wins against the Arizona Wildcats and Cincinnati Bearcats.

With the gossip debunked and the focus back on football, Horn can continue to help lead the Buffaloes as they aim for a successful finish to their 2024 season. The team, currently 6-2 and ranked in the AP Polls, has shown significant improvement under Coach Prime, and Horn’s contributions are a big part of that success.

As for the dating rumors, Horn’s clarification puts them firmly in the past, allowing the young athlete to stay focused on the game, where he truly shines. With a strong season underway, the Buffs are on track to achieve even greater things, and Horn will undoubtedly be a key player in their continued rise.

ALSO READ: Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe