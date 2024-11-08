Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

The gossip, which surfaced in July, claimed that Horn and Sweeney were secretly dating, sparking a whirlwind of speculation among fans and media.

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

In an unexpected twist to his already eventful season, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. found himself at the center of a viral rumor involving actress Sydney Sweeney. The gossip, which surfaced in July, claimed that Horn and Sweeney were secretly dating, sparking a whirlwind of speculation among fans and media. However, Horn has now set the record straight, putting the false story to rest once and for all.

In a recent Instagram clip shared by Coach Pollock, Horn directly addressed the rumors, laughing off the claim and saying, “I don’t know who that is. I recently found out when they dropped that.” With his playful tone, Horn made it clear that the story had no basis in reality. To further debunk the rumor, it’s important to note that Sweeney is already engaged, making the supposed romance even more implausible.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Pollock (@coachpollockcu)

The original rumor was fueled by a report from an unverified news outlet that suggested Horn and Sweeney were spending time together in their free moments. The story quickly gained traction, with some fans wondering if the pair could become the college football equivalent of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. However, Horn’s response confirms that the dating rumor was a fabrication, and any speculation was unfounded.

While the rumor may have generated some buzz, it’s clear that Horn is focused on what matters most: his football career. As one of the key players in Coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes, Horn has been a standout performer on the field, overcoming an injury during the Kansas State game to deliver crucial performances in wins against the Arizona Wildcats and Cincinnati Bearcats.

With the gossip debunked and the focus back on football, Horn can continue to help lead the Buffaloes as they aim for a successful finish to their 2024 season. The team, currently 6-2 and ranked in the AP Polls, has shown significant improvement under Coach Prime, and Horn’s contributions are a big part of that success.

As for the dating rumors, Horn’s clarification puts them firmly in the past, allowing the young athlete to stay focused on the game, where he truly shines. With a strong season underway, the Buffs are on track to achieve even greater things, and Horn will undoubtedly be a key player in their continued rise.

ALSO READ: Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Filed under

american football hollywood Jimmy horn jr sydney sweeney sydney sweeney dating
Advertisement

Also Read

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of Nominated Artists

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox