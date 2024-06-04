Is There a Connection Between Jr NTR's 'Devara' and 'RRR'? | Explained

Jr NTR will soon be seen in ‘Devara’, one of the biggest films of the year. The movie has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it features him as the ‘King of the Sea’. The flick has also garnered attention as it marks his second collaboration with Koratala Siva, who previously directed him in ‘Janatha Garage’. Interestingly, ‘Devara’ has a unique connection with ‘RRR’.

Did You Spot the Connection Between Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ and ‘RRR’?

‘RRR’, one of the biggest hits of 2022, featured Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem and established him as a global sensation. The character represented the force of ‘water’ in the SS Rajamouli-directed film. Ram Charan, on the other hand, played Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period action drama. His character was portrayed as ‘fire’ and came across as a foil to the one played by Tarak.

Interestingly, Jr NTR’s character will be synonymous with water in ‘Devara’ as well. Moreover, like ‘RRR’, Koratala Siva’s film will feature elevation scenes and action scenes.

About ‘Devara’

‘Devara’ is an action drama, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tarak in ‘desi’ avatar and caters to the masses. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her South debut. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the biggie. ‘Devara’ is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It is set to hit screens this October. The buzz is that it may clash with Balakrishna’s ‘NBK 109’, which is expected to hit screens around the same time. ‘

Tarak, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in ‘War 2’, which marks his Bollywood debut. The ‘Young Tiger’ will also be seen with Prashanth Neel, the director of ‘KGF 2’ and the Prabhas-led ‘Salaar’

‘Devara’ will open in theatres on October 10.

