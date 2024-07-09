Is This the End for Cartoon Network? Here's What's Happening

The hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork began trending on X following a video posted by Animation Workers Ignited, raising alarms about the channel’s possible closure. The video, which gained viral attention, highlighted challenges within the animation industry, including widespread layoffs and project cancellations.

Cartoon Network is dead?!?! Spread the word about what’s at stake for animation!!! Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork Active members of TAG can help by filling out your survey! Today (7/8) is the last day! pic.twitter.com/dHNMvA1q0A — Animation Workers Ignited (@AWorkersIgnited) July 8, 2024

In the video, animated characters expressed dismay over the state of affairs, pointing out that despite animation’s ability to continue production remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, studios opted to cut costs by outsourcing jobs and reducing staff. The narrative suggested that these actions were driven by corporate greed, benefiting executives while leaving many talented workers unemployed.

it’s the end of an era, Cartoon Network has officially shut down 😢 here are all the shows that made our childhood #RIPCartoonNetwork pic.twitter.com/jKnz5tL24X — Redd (@ReddCinema) July 9, 2024

The call to action in the video urged viewers to share their favorite Cartoon Network memories using #RIPCartoonNetwork and support organizations like TAG (The Animation Guild), which advocate for industry professionals. It emphasized solidarity in defending animation from further setbacks.

As fans and industry professionals alike express their concerns online, the future of Cartoon Network and the broader animation landscape remains uncertain, prompting a wave of nostalgia and activism to preserve this beloved cultural institution.