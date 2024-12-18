Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
we-woman

Jay-Z’s Lawyers Seek Swift Dismissal From Rape Lawsuit After Accuser’s TV Remarks

Jay-Z's legal team has requested a judge to quickly dismiss the rapper from a lawsuit in which a woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs when she was 13 years old.

The woman, who remains unidentified, recently included Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, in her lawsuit against Combs in Manhattan federal court. She alleges the assault occurred in 2000 after Combs’ limo driver offered her a ride to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

Citing Inconsistencies in the Accusation

In their court filing, Jay-Z’s lawyers pointed to a recent television interview where the accuser acknowledged inconsistencies in her account. The interview revealed new details, including claims that musicians Benji Madden and his brother were at the party, though representatives for the Maddens stated they were touring the Midwest at the time. The woman’s father, cited as her ride home, also disputed her version of events, saying he does not recall a lengthy drive that night.

Criminal Case Against Combs

This development follows a pretrial hearing for Combs in a separate criminal case where he faces charges of coercion and abuse involving multiple women. Combs has pleaded not guilty and remains jailed without bail. His legal team has characterized the accusations as baseless.

Jay-Z’s lawyers emphasized the personal and professional damage caused by the allegations, calling them “incalculable” and a significant blow to his family, businesses, and legacy. Tony Buzbee, the accuser’s lawyer, has dismissed the motions as meritless and vowed to respond in court.

Larger Allegations Against Combs

Buzbee, who represents around 120 individuals accusing Combs of sexual misconduct, announced the allegations in October. Combs and Jay-Z, who rose to fame as influential entrepreneurs and musicians in the 2000s, have collaborated on several projects. Jay-Z’s net worth is estimated at $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.

This article reflects the ongoing legal battles faced by two prominent figures in the entertainment industry as they contest allegations that could have far-reaching implications.

