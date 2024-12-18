Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Tom Holland To Spend A Cozy Christmas With Zendaya And Family

 Tom Holland, known for keeping his personal life private, surprised fans by revealing details about his Christmas plans with girlfriend Zendaya on a recent podcast. Speaking on “The Dish” podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, the Spider-Man star shared insights about their holiday celebrations and reflected on past experiences.

Spending Christmas with Zendaya’s Family

Holland disclosed that he and Zendaya would be spending Christmas together in the United States with her family. However, he kept specific details about their plans under wraps, calling the exact location a “secret.”

Reflecting on a past Christmas spent in the U.S., Tom described it as a challenging experience. “The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America, and unfortunately, not by choice,” he said. He recounted working through the COVID-19 pandemic, completing two movies and press tours without contracting the virus. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 just after the premiere of Spider-Man 3, forcing him to spend the holiday in isolation. “I spent like two weeks in essentially the guest bedroom and just was by myself. It was a pretty rough Christmas, to be fair,” he shared. Holland expressed optimism about this year’s celebrations, saying, “This year will be great. This will be great.”

Looking ahead, Tom revealed plans for future Christmases with Zendaya, suggesting they aim to bring both their families together. “What we’d like to start doing is rather than spending it with each family each year, bring the families together. That’s what I think we want to do next time,” he said. He admitted that their busy schedules as actors have made organizing such plans challenging but emphasized that the idea has been planted.

A Relationship Rooted in Privacy

Tom and Zendaya, who hail from the United Kingdom and the United States respectively, have been in a relationship for several years. Despite their fame, the couple remains cautious about discussing their private lives publicly. They first acknowledged their relationship in 2021 after being seen together off-screen.

Both actors have exciting projects in the pipeline. Tom is set to star in Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday, as well as a film directed by Christopher Nolan. Zendaya will also feature in Nolan’s upcoming project and other notable roles, including “The Drama.”

