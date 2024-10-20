Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence is officially pregnant with her second child, as confirmed by a representative for the actress. The news comes shortly after the star was seen in Los Angeles, proudly showcasing her baby bump during a night out.

A Growing Family

Jennifer and her husband, Cooke Maroney, who tied the knot in Rhode Island in October 2019, are already parents to their two-year-old son, Cy. Sources revealed that initially, the couple had mixed feelings about expanding their family, but they eventually began to consider having another child. “At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work, but they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family,” the source noted. “They’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second.”

Celebrating Love

In a heartfelt moment shared during a podcast appearance, Jennifer described Cooke as “the greatest human being” she has ever met. She reflected on their relationship, stating, “He really is, and he gets better. [In the beginning], I started with the basics, you know, ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ … It’s just this is The One. I know that sounds really stupid but … We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully and he’s my best friend, and so I want to legally bind him to me forever.”

As the couple prepares to welcome their second child, fans are excited to see what the future holds for this growing family.

