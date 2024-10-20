Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence is officially pregnant with her second child, as confirmed by a representative for the actress. The news comes shortly after the star was seen in Los Angeles, proudly showcasing her baby bump during a night out.

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence is officially pregnant with her second child, as confirmed by a representative for the actress. The news comes shortly after the star was seen in Los Angeles, proudly showcasing her baby bump during a night out.

A Growing Family

Jennifer and her husband, Cooke Maroney, who tied the knot in Rhode Island in October 2019, are already parents to their two-year-old son, Cy. Sources revealed that initially, the couple had mixed feelings about expanding their family, but they eventually began to consider having another child. “At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work, but they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family,” the source noted. “They’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second.”

Celebrating Love

In a heartfelt moment shared during a podcast appearance, Jennifer described Cooke as “the greatest human being” she has ever met. She reflected on their relationship, stating, “He really is, and he gets better. [In the beginning], I started with the basics, you know, ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ … It’s just this is The One. I know that sounds really stupid but … We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully and he’s my best friend, and so I want to legally bind him to me forever.”

As the couple prepares to welcome their second child, fans are excited to see what the future holds for this growing family.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: What Were Liam Payne’s Mother’s ‘Five Words’ On Son’s Tragic Death?

 

 

Filed under

baby bump jennifer lawrence Los Angeles second child
Advertisement

Also Read

Cubans Brace For Hurricane Oscar Amid Ongoing Power Outages

Cubans Brace For Hurricane Oscar Amid Ongoing Power Outages

What Do Experts Mean By Calling Musk’s Strategy ‘Clearly Illegal’

What Do Experts Mean By Calling Musk’s Strategy ‘Clearly Illegal’

‘Damaging Relations’: Outgoing Indian High Commissioner Slams Trudeau

‘Damaging Relations’: Outgoing Indian High Commissioner Slams Trudeau

Two Migrant Workers Killed in J&K’s Ganderbal Terror Attack; Two Injured

Two Migrant Workers Killed in J&K’s Ganderbal Terror Attack; Two Injured

Are Betting Markets Signaling Trump’s Comeback Ahead Of Election Day?

Are Betting Markets Signaling Trump’s Comeback Ahead Of Election Day?

Entertainment

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New Death Threats

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New

POSCO Case Filed Against Ekta Kapoor: Here’s What Happened

POSCO Case Filed Against Ekta Kapoor: Here’s What Happened

Kannada Actor Kichcha Sudeep’s Mother Saroja Passes Away

Kannada Actor Kichcha Sudeep’s Mother Saroja Passes Away

What Were Liam Payne’s Mother’s ‘Five Words’ On Son’s Tragic Death?

What Were Liam Payne’s Mother’s ‘Five Words’ On Son’s Tragic Death?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox