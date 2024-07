One Reddit user commented, “Nita Aunty, educate your guests,” reflecting a sentiment echoed by others urging cultural sensitivity. The incident has stirred debate about appropriateness and respect for religious symbols, particularly in a global context.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian, known for her role in the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, remains a prominent figure in popular culture.

Also Read: Who Is JD Vance? Key Facts About Donald Trump’s Vice Presidential Pick