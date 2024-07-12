Kim & Khloe Kardashian Dazzle For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving her hotel for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding venue in Mumbai. She was accompanied by sister Khloe Kardashian. The two landed in Mumbai late last night and spent part of their day today exploring the city in an autorickshaw.

Both the Kardashian sisters opted for traditional Indian outfits. While Kim K sported a red saree, Khloe Kardashian wore an off-shoulder golden ensemble with an exquisite diamond necklace. She finished off her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian has turned up in a red saree for Anant Ambani’s wedding. On Friday evening, she took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her look. She wore a red saree with a barely-there blouse and a skinny pallu.

The wedding is being held at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. The groom’s procession has already reached the venue, and videos of him dancing enthusiastically have become viral sensations online.

Kim, aged 43, and Khloe, aged 40, arrived early Friday morning accompanied by their staff and security team, as shown in circulating social media videos. In one of the clips, Kim is seen leaving the airport and greeting photographers before getting into a car, with Khloe following closely behind.

“We’ve arrived,” Kim captioned a video where she acknowledges paparazzi calling out to her for photos. Earlier today, Kim posted several videos and photos on her Instagram Stories after arriving in India. According to media reports, this trip marks the first visit to the country for both Kim and Khloe.

Khloe also posted a video of them exploring the city in an autorickshaw. In one of the videos from early Friday morning, a security guard for the Kardashian sisters is seen requesting paparazzi, who were busy taking photos and videos, to clear a path for their car.

