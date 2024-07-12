Shah Rukh Khan Steps Out As Royalty, Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina And Salman Khan Add Dazzle To Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Shah Rukh Khan marked his attendance at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding happening in Mumbai. He was not alone as he showed his star power with his queen Gauri Khan.

Also seen were Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt. No, Raha did not mark the occasion. Salman Khan got all his swag on with his sister Arpita Khan. Also spotted at the mega-event were Vicky Kaushal who this time stepped out with his wife Katrina Kaif looking all stunning in a red saree.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry today, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. This highly anticipated event will span three days.

Day 1 features ‘Shubh Vivaah’ on July 12, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13, and concluding with ‘Mangal Utsav’ or the wedding reception on July 14.

The guest list for the wedding includes A-listers from around the world.

Business moguls like Gautam Adani and global figures such as former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Stephen Harper will mingle with Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Aishwarya Rai. Executives from HSBC, Samsung, Saudi Aramco, and BP are also expected to attend.

