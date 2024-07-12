How Much Is Mukesh Ambani Spending On Anant Ambani's Wedding? Asia's Richest Man Has Splurged Merely 0.5% Of His 12,280 Crore Net Worth

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is set for July 12, with pre-wedding festivities already beginning. The first round took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March, followed by a luxurious cruise from Italy to France in June. The final celebrations are now happening in Mumbai, Maharashtra in the days leading up to the wedding.

Social media was already abuzz with visuals from the pre-wedding, featuring performances by international stars like Justin Bieber, along with Bollywood’s top celebrities, including Diljit Dosanjh. For the wedding, global stars like Adele, Drake and Lana Del Ray are expected to perform. ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker Rema has already landed in Mumbai.

How Much Is Mukesh Ambani Spending On Anant Ambani’s Wedding?

Prepare to be astonished: the total estimated cost of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is an astounding Rs 4,000-5,000 crore, which is a mere 0.05 percent of the Ambanis’ net worth.

While spending Rs 4,000-5,000 crore on a wedding is extraordinarily high, the Ambani family is actually spending a smaller percentage of their total wealth compared to what average Indian families typically spend on weddings.

Nitin Chaudhary, founder of NC Financial Advisory Services, commented on the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He noted a “stark difference between what an average Indian family spends on a child’s wedding and what the Ambani family is spending as a percentage of their total net worth.”

Elaborating on this, Chaudhary said, a family which has a net worth of Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1 crore will not shy away from spending Rs 10-15 lakhs on their child’s wedding.

“Similarly, a well-to-do family having a net worth of around Rs 10 crore would easily spend anywhere between Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crore on a wedding. Considering that even the community which the family belongs to impacts the extravagance or simplicity of the wedding and the expenditure might vary,” stated Chaudhary as per Outlook.

Only 0.5% Of Ambani Family’s Net Worth Is Being Splurged

According to Chaudhary, when we look at these figures as percentages, it’s evident that any Indian family, regardless of their economic status, typically spends between 5 to 15 percent of their total wealth on a wedding. He added a disclaimer, noting that these are estimated figures but believes they are close to the actual numbers.

While various reports have offered different estimates for the cost of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, it is undoubtedly in the thousands of crores, given the arrangements, the artists, and the sheer scale of the extravaganza.

Estimating the cost at Rs 4,000-5,000 crore, Chaudhary emphasized the importance of looking at the expenditure as a percentage. He cited Forbes, stating that Mr. Mukesh Ambani’s net worth in 2024 is $123.2 billion (Rs 10,28,544 crore).

Chaudhary said, “Considering INR 5,000 crores as expenditure, this works out to be approximately $0.6 Billion,” adding that as we look at it in percentage terms, it works out to be approximately 0.5 per cent of the Ambani family’s net worth.

Nitin Chaudhary added, “There is a stark difference between what an average Indian family would be spending in a child’s marriage against what the Ambani family is spending as a percentage of total net worth of the family.”

He concluded, “Without prejudice, this leaves us with a question to ponder upon. Should an average Indian family bring down their expenses related to marriage in their family? Or is the Ambani family going beyond what is needed to celebrate a marriage in their family?”

